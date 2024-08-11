WATCH: A sneak peek into Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement makeup look, wearing traditional temple flower and Uppada silk saree

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala took a step ahead in their relationship by exchanging rings on August 8. They were surrounded by their families and loved ones on this joyous occasion. A few days after the engagement, celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Mishra gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the ceremony on her social media handle.

In the video, Sobhita Dhulipala is seen preparing for her engagement ceremony, embracing a minimal makeup look that enhances her natural beauty. Her makeup is soft and understated, with a focus on a glowing, dewy complexion. She subtly defines her eyes with kajal and opts for a natural lip color that complements her skin tone.

Sobhita is draped in a blend of textiles sourced from Andhra Pradesh's weaving communities, as she wanted this special moment to reflect her roots and honor the region's rich traditions. She wears Uppada silk in a golden blush, reminiscent of the Kanakambaram flower, a traditional temple flower often worn by Telugu women, paired with the timeless Padmam (lotus). The outfit’s silhouette, inspired by the paintings of iconic Telugu artist Bapu, is a contemporary take on the classic half-saree style popular among young women in South India.

Explaining her makeup look, the artist wrote, "@sobhitad’s look was an epitome of minimal elegance, we kept it simple with just a touch of kohl pencil and a fresh blush pink look, achieving that effortless ‘no makeup’ makeup style. Paired with a traditional long South Indian braid, she looked beautifully classic."

Meanwhile, Sobhita recently shared some unseen photos from her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya. In the photos, the couple beamed with joy and exuded charm while posing for the cameras. Sharing the photos, Sobhita penned a heartfelt note that read, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

For the unversed, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya decided to get engaged after two years of secretly dating each. The Thandel actor had earlier tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, they parted ways back in 2021 due to personal reasons.

