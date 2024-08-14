‘One of the most hard working actors’: Dhanush extends heartfelt wishes to Chiyaan Vikram prior to Thangalaan’s release

Chiyaan Vikram is all set to hit the big screens this year with his much-awaited movie Thangalaan. Wishing the best for the upcoming flick, Dhanush took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to express his regards.

The Captain Miller actor shared, “My heartfelt wishes to one of the most hardworking actors I have known, Chiyaan Vikram sir, on Thangalaan’s release tomorrow. Om Namashivaaya.”

Check out the post by Dhanush here:

Similar to Dhanush’s wish, Suriya had also taken to his official handle to express his regards for Thangalaan and the actor. The Jai Bhim actor had shared a poster from the film with the caption, “THIS WIN WILL BE HUGE!!”

Check out Suriya’s post here:

Interestingly, Chiyaan Vikram and Suriya have always shared a special bond with each other especially since they acted together back in 2003. The action crime drama film Pithamagan directed by Bala was based on a short story called Nandhavanathil Oru Aandi, written by popular writer Jayakanthan.

The film revolves around a man who grew up away from civilization with minimal human contact. The lack of human connections and seemingly being autistic makes him behave like an animal. However, after he is saved by Gomathi, he starts to form human connections which sets up the rest of the movie.

Aside from Vikram and Suriya, the film also had actors like Laila, Sangeetha, Karunaas, Manobala, Mahadevan, Sivagangai Karuppu, T. P. Gajendran, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Dhanush and Vikram’s professional fronts, the former is currently filming for his movie Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The fillm which has intrigued with its character glimpses has actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

On the other hand, Vikram is set to appear on the big screen on August 15 with his period movie Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, and more in supporting roles.

Moreover, the actor is also filming for his next movie called Veera Dheera Sooran as well.

