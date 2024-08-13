7 Dhanush’s Highest Grossing Movies: Raayan tops

Dhanush is one of the most loved and respected film personalities in the world. In a career spanning across 3 decades and over 20 years, the actor has given audiences, cinema of the highest order. He has not restricted himself to just Tamil language films and has also acted in Hindi and English movies. His movie journey, consisting of 50 films, is enviable because it comprises cinema that is path breaking and clutter breaking. Here’s having a look at Dhanush’s Highest Grossing Movies.

5 Dhanush’s Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide

1. Raayan

Raayan, Dhanush’s most recent film, interestingly also directed by him, is his highest grossing movie. The actor’s 50th outing was very eventful because it set the cash registers ringing and became his fastest film to clinch the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark. It has grossed around 150 crore worldwide and is at the business end of its run.

Raayan is an A-rated film. The film seemed to have low hype as compared to other Dhanush films. However, once its advances opened, it shocked everyone in a pleasant way. It is the highest grossing Tamil movie of the year so far but it will be surpassed by bigger films in the days to come.

2. Vaathi

Vaathi is Dhanush’s second highest grossing movie and also his second film to clinch the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark, after Thiruchitrambalam. The period action-drama based on a teacher who does all that it takes to safeguard the education system found a lot of takers and collected Rs 106 crores worldwide. It was also made in a very relatable and honest way, due to which the audiences could instantly connect.

2023 marked the second consecutive year where Dhanush scored a Rs 100 crore plus final cume and with Raayan, the streak has extended to 3 years. Based on Dhanush’s solid movie choices, this streak is likely to continue.

3. Thiruchitrambalam

Dhanush marked his entry into the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club with a romantic-comedy-drama, Thiruchitrambalam, in 2022. Interestingly, Raanjhanaa in 2014 also came very close to entering the Rs 100 crore worldwide club; Coincidentally a movie of the same genre. The movie proved Dhanush’s versatility for the nth time.

Thiruchitrambalam was one of the highest grossing Tamil movies of 2022. It collected a thumping Rs 104 crores. The movie broke the myths that small concept films will work in theatres post pandemic, provided that they have a big heart.

4. Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa marked Dhanush’s first collaboration on a Hindi film. Directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, the romantic-comedy-drama earned a total of Rs 94 crore worldwide. It was the actor’s highest grossing movie, till it was surpassed by another movie of the same genre in 2022, Thiruchitrambalam.

Dhanush became an instant sensation in Hindi speaking states after Raanjhanaa. The movie enjoys a cult status now. Dhanush never capitalised on his popularity in Hindi to become a pan-India sensation. He did Shamitabh and that didn’t find much love theatrically. Atrangi Re got a mixed reception too, but it was released on digital, making it hard to find out how well it would have done, had it been released in theatres. His movie Tere Ishq Mein, which is a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa can really make him a heartthrob among Hindi viewers, again.

5. Captain Miller

Captain Miller by many is regarded as one of Dhanush’s biggest and most costly misses. The movie did not match pre-release expectations and collected around Rs 69 crore worldwide in its full run. It managed to be part of the actor’s top 5 films by the barest of margins. Karnan and Asuran collected Rs 67.5 crore and Rs 66.35 crore respectively.

Captain Miller was released on the occasion of Pongal and clashed with Ayalaan. Despite opening bigger than Siva Karthikeyan’s film, the Dhanush starrer ended up being the lesser preferred film of the two. With the kind of opening that Captain Miller registered, and with the period it released in, it had potential to become the actor’s highest grosser. The below average word of mouth played the spoil sport.

Following is a list of Dhanush's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movies Worldwide Gross 1 Raayan Rs 150 crore* (still running) 2 Vaathi Rs 106 crore 3 Thiruchitrambalam Rs 104 crore 4 Raanjhanaa Rs 94 crore 5 Captain Miller Rs 69 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Upcoming Dhanush Films

Dhanush has an exciting slate of movies ahead. His upcoming movies include Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Kubera, Ilayaraja and Tere Ishq Mein. The actor is balancing different genre films very well. His audiences are in for a treat if the phenomenal line-up is anything to go by.

Conclusion

Dhanush has time and again proven his worth as a movie actor with extremely credible movie choices. The lines are blurring and audiences are watching films of different languages. Dhanush is going to benefit most out of it because he has been and continues to be part of very high level and high concept films which have appeal beyond the home market.

Which is your favourite film from Dhanush’s highest grossing movies list? Let us know in the comments below.

