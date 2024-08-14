‘Even if I meet him today, it feels tense…’: Keerthy Suresh talks about working with Thalapathy Vijay

Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the release of her film Raghu Thatha which is slated to release on August 15, 2024. In a recent interview with Galatta, the actress was asked about her experience working with Thalapathy Vijay over the years.

Sharing her experience from meeting the actor, Keerthy said, “Working with Thalapathy Vijay sir from the first time, during Sarkar or even if I meet him today, it feels tense. From the moment he gives a shake hand it feels like the very first time.”

“Every time we meet, the sense of excitement and respect remains constant,” she added. The actress further said that she feels the same kind of sensation while meeting Superstar Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi as well.

In case you didn't know, Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh have collaborated on two films before. Their first project together was in 2017 with the movie Bairavaa. Directed by Bharathan, this action-packed film showcased Vijay as a bank collection agent. It also boasted a talented cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, and several others in significant roles, and it turned out to be a commercial success.

Subsequently, the duo once again joined hands in 2018 for the AR Murugadoss directorial flick Sarkar. The movie tells the tale of Sundar Ramaswamy, a corporate raider who comes from the United States to India to cast his vote but finds out about an electoral fraud.

The movie focuses on how he fights against injustice with a talented array of actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Tulasi, Radha Ravi, and more. Coming to the actress’ film Raghu Thatha, the movie is said to be a political satire directed by Suman Kumar.

The flick is said to follow the life of a young woman who is on a path of self-discovery as she tries to protect the identity of her people and their land. Besides Keerthy, the movie also has actors M. S. Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Jayakumar Parameswaran Pillai, and more in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the big screens this year with his sci-fi flick The Greatest Of All Time. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu is slated to release on September 5, 2024.

