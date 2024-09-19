15 Birthday messages for your partner inspired by celebs: Ram Charan-Upasana to Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

The magic of the right words said at the right time is unimaginable for the two people in love. While communication is certainly key in a good marriage, it is the beauty of the spoken words which convey every little feeling which one feels for their beloved. Well then, take a look at these amazing quotes which some of the most enigmatic South celebs have penned down on their spouses’ birthdays, inspiring you to invoke some magical words for your partner.

1. Ram Charan’s birthday wish for wife, Upasana Kamineni in 2021:

“@upasanakaminenikonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!”

2. Allu Arjun’s birthday wish for wife Sneha Reddy in 2020:

“Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you . Happy birthday cutieeee…”

3. Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday wish for husband Mahesh Babu in 2024:

“Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here’s to many more @urstrulymahesh”

4. Lavanya Tripathi birthday wish for husband Varun Tej in 2024

“Happy birthday love @varunkonidela7 you’re one-of-a-kind and the most incredible person I’ve ever met. Your ability to love and care for others is truly inspiring! Keep shining”

5. Nayanthara’s birthday wish for husband, Vignesh Shivan in 2024

“Happyyyy Birthday My Everything I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam”

6. Radhika Pandit’s birthday wish for husband, Yash in 2021:

“Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too Happy birthday my Bestie #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”

7. Amala Akkineni’s birthday wish for husband, Nagarjuna in 2021:

“A special birthday wish on this day, good health, happiness, satisfaction and much to look forward to, my love. So blessed to be with you... dearest Nag. To all the fans and well-wishers sending their greetings - thank you and good wishes in return, stay safe.”

8. Chiranjeevi’s birthday wish for wife Surekha in 2024:

“Happy Birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength Surekha! Many Many Happy Returns”

9. Nazriya Nazim’s birthday wish for husband, Fahadh Faasil in 2022:

“Happy birthday Mr.Husband Aging like a fine wine….getting better with age …The best is yet to come”

10. Dulquer Salman’s birthday wish for wife, Amal Sufiya in 2024:

“Wishing you the happiest happiest birthday Am! Even in your birthday pics I didn’t feel like leaving you alone. Through everything life brings our way, I pray we always find ways to stay a little goofy and ever smiling cheek to cheek. I love you mostest."

11. Sayyesha’s birthday wish for husband Aarya in 2022:

“Happy Birthday my love! You are the best husband, father and human being ever! We are so blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for being mine. I love you forever and beyond! @arya_offl Meet our baby girl Ariana!”

12. Miheeka Bajaj’s birthday wish for husband Rana Daggubati in 2022:

“Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better.. I love you baby.. My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati”

13. Amala Paul’s birthday wish for husband Jagat Desai in 2024:

“Happy Birthday, my love! Though our birthday plans may have changed, hopping from one set to another for movie promotions, I am grateful to have your hand in mine as we navigate this journey together. I sincerely pray to Lord to make all your dreams come true!! I promise to be by your side ,cheering and hooting as you climb the steps of the ladder of your aspirations. YOU ARE THE BEST AND YOU DESERVE THE BEST."

14. Siddharth’s birthday wish for wife Aditi Rao Hydari in 2023:

“Isn't she lovely?Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face Be you be true And thank you For showing us It always, without fail, takes two See you soon. It's been too long."

15. Pragathi Shetty’s birthday wish for husband Rishabh Shetty in 2024

“Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life. I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who truly know you. Your strength, wisdom, and love inspire all of us every day. I am grateful to God every day for us being together. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the happiness in the world.”

