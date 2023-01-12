Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das' latest cute selfie sparks dating rumours

Tamil actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das are currently in the headlines for their dating rumours. A pic of the duo has currently caught the attention of the Internet and fans are wondering what is cooking. Yes, a cute selfie shared by Aishwarya with Arjun has piqued the interest of her if they are dating. On Wednesday, Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is known for films like Ponniyin Selvan I and Gatti Kusthi, took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Arjun Das. She just captioned the pic with a red heart and left everyone wondering. The pic shows Aishwarya and Arjun posing for the selfie with bright smiles.

Not just the pic, but even the comment section caught enough attention as several friends from the industry congratulated them. This sparked rumours that the duo are dating each other. In the comments section, some industry friends of Aishwarya's conveyed their wishes, assuming the actor had confirmed her relationship with Arjun. Actor Priyanka Jawalkar wrote, “Woohoo. So happy for you @aishu_ .” Actor Amrutha Srinivasan wrote, “Too cute." However, Aishwarya or Arjun are yet to respond to the rumours. Take a look at Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das' pic here: