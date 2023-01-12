Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das' latest cute selfie sparks dating rumours
Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is known for films like Ponniyin Selvan I and Gatti Kusthi, shared a pic with Arjun Das and left fans wondering what's cooking.
Tamil actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das are currently in the headlines for their dating rumours. A pic of the duo has currently caught the attention of the Internet and fans are wondering what is cooking. Yes, a cute selfie shared by Aishwarya with Arjun has piqued the interest of her if they are dating.
On Wednesday, Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is known for films like Ponniyin Selvan I and Gatti Kusthi, took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Arjun Das. She just captioned the pic with a red heart and left everyone wondering. The pic shows Aishwarya and Arjun posing for the selfie with bright smiles.
Not just the pic, but even the comment section caught enough attention as several friends from the industry congratulated them. This sparked rumours that the duo are dating each other. In the comments section, some industry friends of Aishwarya's conveyed their wishes, assuming the actor had confirmed her relationship with Arjun. Actor Priyanka Jawalkar wrote, “Woohoo. So happy for you @aishu_ .” Actor Amrutha Srinivasan wrote, “Too cute." However, Aishwarya or Arjun are yet to respond to the rumours.
Take a look at Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das' pic here:
Professional front
Professionally also, Aishwarya Lekshmi is doing wonders. In 2021, she had eight releases and won audiences' hearts with her performances. She was last seen in Gatta Kusthi, which featured her as a wrestler, who is forced to be a submissive wife. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on 2 December 2022. The film received positive reviews from critics.
She was next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, where she played the love interest of Jayam Ravi aka Arunmozhi Varman. Her performance was highly praised by the audience. The film also featured Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and others.
Arjun Das, on the other hand, is known for his performance in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, followed by Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. He is also working on an Anwar Rasheed Malayalam film. He awaits the release of his Tamil film Aneethi.
