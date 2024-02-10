Valentine's Day Special Movie: Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 to re-release in theaters; DEETS INSIDE

Over the past few years, the Tamil industry and its talented filmmakers have presented numerous content-driven narratives that have made a significant impact worldwide.

If we talk about an example there could be many but if we think about the best surely it will be 2018's all-time classic 96 starring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi opposite each other.

Trisha-Vijay starrer 96 to re-release in cinema

As per film critic Sreedhar Pillai, 96 is re-releasing in theaters on the special occasion of Valentine's Day in Kamala Cinemas. Sreedhar took to his X account and wrote, Big #ValentineDay Re-Release on Feb14 all over#TamilNadu_At #KamalaCinemas 96 for ₹96 per ticket!"

More about 96 movie

The 2018 romantic drama followed the story of two high school lovebirds from the batch 1996 who meet at a reunion, 22 years after they parted ways. The film which was helmed by C Premkumar was praised for its impeccable performances and went on to become a massive blockbuster upon its release.

The film was bankrolled under the banner of Madras Enterprises and it was released theatrically on 4 Oct 2018.

Trisha Krishnan's upcoming movies

Trisha is currently gearing up for many big projects along with her Telugu debut Vishwambhara alongside Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi . Trisha recently took to her Instagram stories, sharing a snapshot of flower bouquets with the caption, "To new beginnings 4/2/2024."

The 96 star has also become a part of Thala Ajith Kumar starrer VidaaMuyarchi which is said to be a high-octane action thriller. The actress has also been roped up for Kamal Haasan 's period drama starrer Thug Life helmed by Cinema maestro Mani Ratnam.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming movies

Vijay Sethupathi was seen last in Sriram Raghavan-helmed film Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif which garnered immense praise for the storyline and chemistry between both the lead actors. Recently, Vikram Vedha star was also present at the Rotterdam Film Festival along with director Vetrimaaran and his co-star Soori for his upcoming thriller Viduthalai- Part II. Viduthalai Part I and II received a 5-minute standing ovation at the honorable film festival.

