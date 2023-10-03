EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in early 2024; Yash to join in from July

Over the last few years, Ramayana has become one of the most spoken-about projects of the Indian Film Industry. Back in 2020, producer Madhu Mantena in an interaction with Pinkvilla had confirmed big plans of spinning a trilogy to the Indian Epic, Ramayana, with Nitesh Tiwari at the helm of affairs. The project has been in the prep stage for a while, and the makers are now finally all ready to take this epic on floors. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ramayana is ready to go on floors in the first quarter of 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash leading the cast.

Nitesh Tiwari and team ready to take Ramayana on floors around February 2024

“Nitesh Tiwari and team have been working actively on creating the world of Ramayana and the blueprint is finally all ready. The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it’s a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. However, the strength of Ramayana won’t be the visual but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotions,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further the entire world of Ramayana has already been created with the use of VFX and its now time for the actors to step into this fantastic creation.

While Ranbir Kapoor plays lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita Ma in Ramayana. Yash on the other hand has come on board to play the ten-headed Ravana, and the actor is supremely excited to play this multi-layered character. “Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Ram and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayana: Part One,” the source informed, adding further that, Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, will shoot for his portions around July 2024.

Yash to shoot for his portions in Ramayana from July

“Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One,” the source concluded. All three principal leads have done their respective look tests and are excited to export themselves into the world of this pure tale of love – Ramayana – created for the big screen by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar.

