Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked in a casual peplum top as she steps out to watch Teja Sajja's HanuMan; VIDEO

Teja Sajja’s latest superhero film HanuMan has been the talk of the town since its release on January 12th. The film, helmed by Prasanth Varma, revolves around a local village boy, who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman.

Several filmmakers, including Ravi Teja, Shiva Rajkumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Rishab Shetty and more soon took to social media to praise the film. In the latest update, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at a theater in Hyderabad, planning to watch the Teja Sajja starrer. The actress was seen in a peplum top, which she paired with ripped denims. She was also seen donning a mask, and red tinted shades as well.

Check out her look below:

Samantha showers praise on Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan

Soon after watching the film, the actress took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about the film. Samantha praised each and every department related to the film, and wrote:

‘The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen. Thank you for this, @prasanthvarmaofficial… Can’t wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold. Teja Sajja… boy did you surprise me… your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film. The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast’

Check out her reaction below:

More about HanuMan

HanuMan is the first installment in Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe, also known as PVCU. The film features an ensemble cast including Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Jisshu Sengupata and many more in prominent roles.

The film revolves around the protagonist, Hanumanthu, who resides in the fictional village of Anjanadri, with his sister Anjamma. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Anjamma clashes with the village chief. However, life had something different in store for Hanumanthu, as he stumbled on a precious stone that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman.

The film has been bankrolled by Kandagatla Niranjan Reddy, under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, and Anudeep Dev, Gowra Hari, andKrishna Saurabh have composed the music for the film.Dasaradhi Sivendra has cranked the camera for the film while Sai Babu Talari has taken care of the editing.

