Samantha Ruth Prabhu extends luck to Teja Sajja and team ahead of HanuMan release; says ‘You got this’

Teja Sajja’s upcoming superhero film, HanuMan has been creating quite the buzz in recent times. The film, helmed by Prasanth Varma, is all set to hit the film on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranti.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film are currently busy with its promotions and have even held pre-release events in Hyderabad and Mumbai. In the latest update, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram to extend her wishes to Teja Sajja, as well as the team for the film’s success. She shared a picture of the actor and director Prasanth Varma, standing with megastar Chiranjeevi, and holding a gada (mace), with the caption: "You got this."

HanuMan marks the second collaboration between Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja after the 2021 film Zombie Reddy. The film features an ensemble cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that the film is the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, or PVCU for short, and is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri. It is also learned that Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film Adhira will be the second installment in the film.

HanuMan has been bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy Kadangatla under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, while Anudeep Dev, GowraHari, and Krishna Suresh have taken care of the film’s music. Dasaradhi Sivendra has cranked the camera for the film, which has been edited by Sai Babu Talari.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film also featured Jayaram, Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and many more in prominent roles. The film garnered lukewarm responses at the time of release. However, the chemistry between the lead actors, as well as the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab garnered massive praise.

The actress is next set to appear in the Indian version of the American series Citadel, which is helmed by Raj & DK. This would mark her second collaboration with the director duo after the spy thriller series The Family Man Season 2, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, alongside Samantha.

As for Prasanth Varma, after HanuMan, he is set to direct a comedy-drama film titled This is Mahalakshmi, which features Tamannaah in the lead role. It is understood that the film is a remake of Vikas Bahl's film Queen, and is said to feature Shibani Dandekar, and Siddu Jonnalagadda in prominent roles.

