Siddharth calls THIS viral Instagram trend 'ridiculous' as celebs hop on to it

Undeniably social media has bridged the gap between fans and celebrities to a large extent. The most recent example being the social media trend, where fans create reels requesting their favorite celebs to comment, for them to start doing something, (the most common exchange being studying for their exams).

The trend gained prominence after Vijay Deverakonda replied to a couple of teenage fans, who shared a video saying they would start studying for their exams, if the Kushi actor commented on it. Following this, several other creators followed suit, with celebrities replying to the comments as well. However, in the latest update, actor Siddharth of Chithha fame has given a fun response to this trend via his social media.

Siddharth’s hilarious Public Service Announcement

Taking to his Instagram, Siddharth shared a video, where he responded to the ongoing viral trend. He mentioned that he has been getting numerous requests on Instagram saying they will do a multitude of things if the actor comments on their reel.

The Rang De Basanti actor gave a hilarious response where he asked fans to switch off their social media if they want to study for their exams. He further called this a ‘ridiculous trend’ and made it clear that he will not be responding to such reels. He also requested his fans to study hard. Siddharth had titled the video “silly trend alert” and had also mentioned it as an “education PSA”.

Check out the video below:

Siddharth on the workfront

Siddharth was last seen in the drama film Chithha, helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The film revolved around a little girl, and her relationship with her uncle. However, when the child is kidnapped by a pedophile, the uncle is blamed. How they track down the pedophile, and save the girl forms the crux of the story.

The actor will next be seen essaying a prominent role in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2, helmed by Shankar. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, and more in crucial roles, and is expected to release later this year.

Apart from that, Siddharth will also be seen in the cricketing drama Test, which features Nayanthara in the lead. The film also has R Madhavan and Meera Jasmine in crucial roles and has been helmed by debutant S Sashikanth.

