Siddharth drops heartwarming note for Dinesh Karthik after RCB gets eliminated from IPL 2024, calls him ‘Champion’

Dinesh Karthik recently became the center of attraction after he received a guard of honor from all the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 22, 2024. The IPL team was defeated by Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite the tragic defeat, Maha Samudram star Siddharth shared an Instagram Story to praise Karthik for his achievements.

The eliminator match also marked the end of Dinesh’s career in the IPL franchise as the talented finisher is retiring from the format. Marking this prestigious occasion, Siddharth penned a few words for him.

Siddharth calls Dinesh Karthik a ‘Champion’ in new Instagram Story

The Aruvam star added a black-and-white photo of Karthik in his Story and wrote: "Go well my friend." He even called Dinesh a "Champion" and continued: "Top draw in every sense of the word." Karthik has not yet responded to the story but he will surely be touched to receive such an appreciation.

On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik has not yet made any official announcement about his retirement despite hinting about it in the past. The star Indian cricketer has played around 25 matches so far and has scored 4842 runs with 22 fifties.

Coming to the latest season of the IPL, Dinesh has played 15 matches with 326 runs. He was previously a member of teams such as Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Siddharth’s work front

While the Takkar star is preparing for a big comeback with Indian 2, he has now joined Sri Ganesh for his 40th film. The producers Shanthi Talkies announced the news on Instagram with a picture. They wrote along with the post: “We are extremely happy to join hands with @worldofsiddharth for our Production No. 2, to be directed by @sristoryteller.”

Ganesh had previously revealed in a conversation with the reporters that he selected the Jigarthanda star after seeing his impressive performance in Chithha. The director added that he was willing to make a film without action scenes, with more focus on emotions.

Furthermore, the Aranmanai 2 star will play an important role in Indian 2. Helmed by S. Shankar, it serves as a sequel to Indian and has Kamal Haasan in the lead. After going through multiple delays over the last few years, the makers have confirmed its release on July 12 this year.

