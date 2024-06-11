Photos: Nayanthara, Siddharth enjoy lunch with bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar; Jawan actress glows in floral saree

Radhika Sarathkumar is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nicholai Sachdev who is an art gallerist in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the actress is now busy inviting renowned personalities from the film industry including Thalaivar Rajinikanth as well.

Now, in a recent update, Varalaxmi has shared some wonderful pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's home as she invited the couple to seek their blessings. Have a look!

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares picture with Nayanthara

Varalaxmi took to her Instagram story section and shared a picture that featured Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan along with Varalaxmi and her mother Radhika Sarathkumar as well.

The picture was clicked by Vignesh himself as everyone smiled to make this moment a joyful memory. Meanwhile, Varalaxmi also shared another picture as they clicked a selfie together and smiled for the camera.

The purpose of Varalaxmi's visit to Nayanthara's paradise was to invite the couple to her auspicious wedding.

Later, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared another picture from Siddharth's residence as well. In the first picture, Siddharth and Varalaxmi smiled at the cameras as the actress wrote, “Forever my favourite.” The other picture featured the Sarkar actor along with Siddharth and his family. The photo was tagged with a sticker, “My favourite.”

Workfront of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nayanthara, and Siddharth

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to mark her presence in Dhanush's directorial Raayan which is touted to be a power-packed thriller. Apart from Varalaxmi, and Dhanush the film features Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, S J Suryah‌,‌ Saravanan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Dushara Vijayan in crucial roles.

The project has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and music has been given by music maestro AR Rahman.

Raayan is all set to mark its strong presence in theaters from July 26, 2024.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is getting ready for her upcoming S Sashikanth-directed sports drama Test. She is joined in the ensemble cast of the movie by R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others.

Apart from that, the actress just wrapped up the final segment of her upcoming comedy-drama, Mannangatti Since 1960, directed by Dude Vicky, who is directing for the first time.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is all geared up for the release of his most-awaited flick titled Indian-2 featuring Kamal Haasan in a dynamic role of his alter ego Senapathy. The flick also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

The movie has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. The talented director Shankar Shanmugam has taken the helm of this project, which is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2024.

