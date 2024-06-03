Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth enjoy cycling between sunlit valleys on romantic trip; Heeramandi actress pens quirky note

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, the power couple, are soaking up the Tuscan sun on their dreamy vacation in Italy. For the past couple of days, they've been sharing glimpses of their break on Instagram.

This time, Bollywood's Bibbojaan shared a beautiful video of her and the Rang De Basanti actor cycling through sunlit valleys. The video captures their happy moments. Their radiant smiles and cozy moments are a delight for fans to see.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Aditi wrote, “I thought I was going for a la la la bike ride… cut to :- a 10 km bike ride uphill ,down hill and on gravel and most importantly in the Tuscan valley…

The actress also added, “rolled up my pants, ditched my cutesie hat for a real helmet and finished my 10 km bike ride with Siddu who filmed this while riding one-handed himself with his heart in his mouth cause he thought I might start dreaming and fall off the cliff!!!! Funsies #underthetuscansun”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth enjoy a bike ride

Fans adored the post and showered the couple with love in the comments section. One of her fans commented, "this is soo wholesome," followed by a love emoticon.

Aditi’s fans praised her for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. One of her fans commented, “Addicted to Bibbojann.....”

Another fan connected the couple with Lenny Abrahamson; Hettie Macdonald directed the 2020 romantic psychological drama Normal People. The person wrote, “Gives ‘Connell and Marianne’ Vibes.”

Siddharth also shared pictures and a video from their trip, writing, “Tuscany you Beauty. #UndertheTuscanSun. Everything I'd dreamt it would be. Sometimes feels like I'm in an Asterix & Obelix Adventure in Italy. Thank you for making sure I didn't miss my flight @aditiraohydari.”

Check out the post below:

Siddharth and Aditi’s fairytale journey began during the shooting of Ajay Bhupathi’s 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Initially, they kept their relationship private and, amidst speculations, announced their engagement in March 2024.

More about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Heeramandi, earning praise for her powerful performance as Bibbojaan. Her famous Gajagamini walk has been the talk of the town since the show's release.

Siddharth’s next is Indian 2 with ace director S. Shankar. Apart from him, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and S. J. Suryah.

