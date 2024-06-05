5 best South movies to watch on rainy days: Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum to Nivin Pauly’s Premam

Who doesn’t love getting comfy into their warm blankets, and having a cup of chai (tea) when raindrops are drizzling outside in a melancholic manner? With people trying to get peace of mind in the beautiful weather, it can only be made better with a handful of snacks and a perfect picture to match it.

Since we can’t help you out with the snack department, we might as well give some assorted picks that you might enjoy today. Here are some of the best South movies one can stream today to watch on any rainy day.

Top 5 Best feel-good South movies to watch on rainy days

1. Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016)

Cast: Madonna Sebastian, Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar, KSG Venkatesh, DRK Kiran

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum abbreviated as KaKaPo is a Tamil romantic comedy film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The movie features the story of an IT employee Yazhini Bakthirajan who recently moved to Chennai in hopes of becoming independent and fulfilled in life. However, her whole world turns upside down when she loses her job and does not want to go back home, defeated.

In hopes of regaining some stability in life, Yazhini takes a job in a supermarket and moves to a cheap housing colony, with a local goon as her neighbor. The comforting and fun bond between the characters becomes the crux of the film, offering a relaxing experience to anyone who watches it.

2. Happy Days (2007)

Cast: Varun Sandesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nikhil Siddhartha, Gayatri Rao, Rahul Haridas, Sonia Deepti

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Happy Days is a Telugu-language coming-of-age movie written, bankrolled, and even directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film tells the story of 8 friends in an engineering college with each of them having their own perspective on life and beliefs. With each person developing a variety of dynamic natures in the group, it makes the movie an interesting yet cherishing one.

3. Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Pratap Pothen, Narain, Samvrutha Sunil, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan

Where to watch: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 8/10

A solid pick to make any night memorable is the Malayalam language movie Ayalum Njanum Thammil starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The movie starts off by showcasing the Aadujeevitham actor as a renowned cardiac surgeon, Dr. Ravi Tharakan. After surgery on a young girl goes out of his hands, Ravi has to flee from the patient’s parents and an angry mob who are out to hunt him.

With the hospital management trying to blame it all on Ravi, who is nowhere to be found now a young private secretary Diya sets out to find out what truly happened. This leads her to follow Ravi’s past and who he was. The movie which goes down a spiral of touching memories, still gives a melancholic aftertaste every time you watch it and feels like a gentle hug.

4. Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi (2012)

Cast: Siddharth, Amala Paul, Ravi Raghavendra, Sriranjani, Suresh, Surekha Vani, Arjunan, Vignesh, Shyam, Balaji Venugopal

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi is a Tamil language romantic comedy movie directed by Balaji Mohan. The film features the story of Arun and Parvathi, a young couple in love played by Siddharth and Amala Paul respectively. As both of them are giving an interview about their love life, both of them start to bicker which takes us back 5 months, when they first met.

Both of them start off as friends with Parvathi having her own problems at home. Despite often logging heads with each other over small issues, they soon start dating each other. However, not able to comprehend each other's situations, and they keep on frequently fighting. The film showcases the true nature of most common romantic relationships and how many fail to understand the basic faults in their actions.

5. Premam (2015)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson, Ananth Nag, Vinay Forrt, Soubin Shahir

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

A Malayalam language movie that became a trendsetter and is still a comfort movie for many is the Alphonse Puthren directorial, Premam. A coming-of-age romantic movie that tells the story of George. The film follows his journey in life starting from his first interaction with love as a teen to ending in his marriage in his 30s.

Over time, George undergoes many transitions in life, developing him from a boy to a man. This beautifully written movie about love and life holds a resemblance to many people, making them revisit this movie again and again.

So, these are some of the best comfort movies you can watch from South cinema today. Cozy up in your blankets and watch any one of these to make your evenings better as they come.

