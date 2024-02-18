South Newsmakers of the Week: Vetri Duraisamy's tragic demise, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran teaser to Salaar Hindi OTT release

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

As another week comes to an end, here we are summing up some of the most trending and viral events that took place and created a huge buzz across the South Indian Film industry.

From Sivakarthikeyan’s high-octane Amaran teaser unveil, Prabhas starrer Salaar's OTT release in Hindi to Allu Arjun getting invited to the prestigious Berlin Film Festival 2024- here's the weekly news wrap you all have been waiting for.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran teaser released

On the eve before Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday celebration, the makers of SK21 dropped a teaser full of adrenaline rush, titled Amaran. The film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan who lost his life while bravely fighting terrorists in 2014. Directed and written by Rajkumar Periyasamy, Amaran features a stellar cast, including Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, Shreekumar, and others.

Death of director Vetri Duraisamy

On 12th February, the dead body of Vetri Duraisamy, who was the son of former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy and also the director of Endravaathu Oru Naal, was found on the banks of River Sutlej after an extensive 9-day search operation. Thala Ajith Kumar attended the funeral on February 13th to bid farewell to his dear friend and director Vetri Duraisamy. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also paid an emotional tribute to the late Vetri Duraisamy and his dear family. The Vikram actor took to his X handle and shared his grief and condolences with the family of director Vetri Duraisamy.

Advertisement

Mammootty’s Bramayugam release

Bramayugam, featuring Mammootty in the lead role, has created quite a buzz ever since its announcement. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed Bhoothakaalam. The movie received a remarkable response when it premiered in theaters on February 15th, receiving heaps of praise from both audiences and critics. The supporting cast was also commended for their exceptional performances.

Allu Arjun attends Berlin Film Festival 2024

Allu was seen at Hyderabad airport on February 15th, as he prepared to depart for Germany. He will be attending a special screening of his film Pushpa: The Rule at the 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival. The festival will take place from February 15th to February 25th, 2024. He sported a stylish all-black outfit, complete with a black cap, for his airport look. During his visit, Allu will engage in discussions with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers.

Salaar OTT release Hindi

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire started streaming in Hindi on February 16th on Disny+Hotstar. Taking to their social media, the digital platform shared the film's release details and captioned, "Jab Bhi Deva bulayega, Hum aayenge #SalaarHindi now streaming #Salaar #SalaarOnHotstar". Following the unstoppable run in the cinemas, audiences were waiting for the film's digital release in the Hindi language. Along with the leading stars, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Vijayakumar’s granddaughter Diya’s pre-wedding festivities begin in full swing; Watch video