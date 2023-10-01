Tamil Film Producers Council send new requests to government; Ask to permit 5 shows a day

The Tamil Film Active Producers Association is a producers union, functioning with the aim of growing and furthering the business interests of the members, with specific attention to cost reduction and revenue maximization. They aim to protect the interest of the producers.

On 30th September, the Association had convened for their Annual General Meeting, and a number of pressing issues were discussed. At the end of the meeting, the Association compiled and presented a petition to the state and central governments, with eight requests that would be beneficial to the producers.

Tamil Film Producers Council petition contains eight points

Currently, the state allows only 4 shows for a single theater between 9:00 am and 1:30 p.m, on weekdays. This was a rule that was brought about 50 years back, and has not changed since. They claimed that the rule that is present right now is outdated, and taking the change the film industry, and the film audience have had over time, the Association requested that the number of shows between 9:00 am to 1:30 pm be increased from 4 to 5.

Additionally, one extra show in that time slot means the movie is able to reach a wider audience as well. This will benefit both the producers, as well as the theaters and distributors.

The Producers Association also urged the government to complete the construction of the film city in Chennai, as well as the additional sites in the already functioning Film City in Tharamani. They also expressed their gratitude towards the government for such an announcement.

The concern of Chennai lacking a proper auditorium for art events was also raised. The Association pointed out that while there are stadiums that can hold more than 50000 people, there is no such facility for film, and entertainment industries. They requested that an auditorium specifically for audio launches/music events, art shows, release parties, music concerts and other such events be constructed as well.

The fourth request raised by the Association was with respect to a centralized box-office collection tracking software, which would help bring transparency to the entire box office collections.

Currently, daylight shooting is prohibited in Chennai without additional permissions. The Association requested permission to shoot in Chennai city during daylight hours be granted using Single Window Clearances. For this, the streets of Chennai were studied to determine which of them are actually suitable for daytime shooting, with minimal public disturbances.

The present norms for censorship require the film to be screened in Chennai, then the deleted scenes be sent to Mumbai, for approval, after which the Chennai office has to ensure the approval. The certification for the film is given only after the approval from Mumbai is granted. This takes close to five business days. The Council requested the Central government to simplify the process by approving, verifying, censoring, and certifying the film in Chennai itself. Simplifying the process would help bring the time required for certification down to two business days.

Finally, the Association expressed their wish that satellite and OTT platforms show the same interest towards small budget films that they show towards the star-studded ones. They said that this would benefit small budget films. Even if the platforms do not have the necessary funds to purchase the small budget films, the Producers Association suggested that they could release it on Pay Per View and generate income using that. Such a measure will help support small budget producers, as well as help small budget films come up.

The Association sent the petition to both the Central and State Governments, and requested a quick action from the governing bodies.

