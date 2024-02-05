Thalapathy Vijay makes first public appearance after political party launch; calls fans and supporters ‘thozargal’

Thalapathy Vijay recently made a shocking announcement, revealing he was forming his own political party, called the Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam. The ace actor also mentioned that he would be quitting acting to focus on politics once he fulfills his present commitments.

On February 4th, Sunday, the actor made his first public appearance since he announced his foray into politics. Vijay also graciously took a selfie with the sea of fans that had gathered in front of his house to catch a glimpse of the star.

Vijay changes the way he addresses fans

After his meet and greet with fans, the Leo actor also put out a statement on the official page of the party, where he thanked fans and well-wishers for supporting him in his new venture. In the statement, he addressed his fans saying ‘En nenjil kudiyirukkum thozargal’, which roughly translates to ‘the comrades who reside in my heart’.

The statement is a clever twist on Vijay’s catchphrase ‘En nenjil kudiyirukkum rasigargale’ (Fans who reside in my heart), which is considered to be the actor’s catchphrase, something that he uses in all his public appearances. Thalapathy Vijay also thanked other leaders of other political parties, friends from the film fraternity and others who extended their support.

Thalapathy Vijay’s political party launch

There were several rumors going around in recent times about the political entry of Thalapathy Vijay. On February 2nd, the actor proved the rumors to be correct, and announced the launch of his own political party.

The Bigil actor also mentioned that the party had applied for official registration to the Chief Election Commission of India. He further added that the President, Chief Secretariat Executives, and General Committee Members were elected, as well as the party bylaws passed in the meeting held on January 25th. Further, the party’s flag, symbol, manifesto and more will be revealed once the election commission approves the party. It was also made clear that their aim is to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and not in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Thalapathy Vijay’s film commitments

Vijay is currently filming for his upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time or GOAT for short. The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu and several others in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music for the film as well.

Apart from that, it is understood that the actor has also signed a film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69. There are several rumors going around about the film’s director, with prominent names like Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth and Atlee being thrown in the mix. However, it will only be finalized once it is officially announced by the makers.

