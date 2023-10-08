Thiruchitrambalam OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen movie

The 2022 Tamil release, Thiruchitramablam was earlier streamed on another digital platform and it was available only in Tamil. Now, the film has been released in multiple languages, and this will make the Dhanush starrer reach a wider audience. The film is now officially streaming on Amazon Prime since October 6.

A perfect blend of comedy and romance, 'Thiruchitrambalam' is an enjoyable and heart-warming tale that follows Pazham (Dhanush), a dedicated food delivery man who cheerfully navigates through the ups and downs of life, all while struggling to find love and experiencing heartbreak.

Despite his struggles to get along with his father, a respected police officer, Pazham can always rely on the help and support of his best friend, Shobana (Nithya Menen), who makes life bearable for the unaware Pazham. The family drama impressed audiences of all generations, and it reportedly grossed over Rs 100 crore to become a huge hit.

One of the remarkable aspects of 'Thiruchitrambalam' is its universal appeal. This family drama has captivated audiences across generations, striking a chord with viewers of all ages. Its heartwarming narrative, relatable characters, and endearing performances have left a lasting impression on cinephiles.

Box Office Triumph

The success of 'Thiruchitrambalam' speaks volumes about its widespread popularity. The film achieved the remarkable feat of grossing over Rs 100 crore, cementing its status as a massive hit in the world of Tamil cinema. Dhanush's magnetic performance and the film's engaging storyline have undoubtedly contributed to its resounding success. This delightful film is a perfect concoction of comedy and romance, promising to tug at your heartstrings.

On work front

Dhanush is currently gearing up for his next film with director Arun Matheswaran in a film called Captain Miller. The film is expected to be a period action-adventure film with an ensemble cast of Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick. Dhanush is also currently working on his 50th film which will be produced by Sun Pictures, that is written and directed by Dhanush himself.

