Throwback to when Jr NTR and Ram Charan group hugged SS Rajamouli at private party

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been loved, adored, and appreciated for many reasons, both domestically and Internationally. While the on-screen bromance between Ram Charan and Jr.NTR is the sole reason for the film’s success, a large unmentioned reason for their chemistry in the film lies in their immense love for each other in real life.

And the viral video of Ram Charan, Jr.NTR and Rajamouli jumping in joy as they celebrate Ram Charan’s birthday is the very proof of that. To celebrate Ram Charan’s birthday, Jr.NTR hosted a lavish birthday party, with live music and good vibes.

While the party looked like a lot of fun, the highlight of the video was a group huddle between Ram Charan, Jr.NTR, and Rajamouli, showcasing their camaraderie. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela and Jr.NTR’s wife Pranathi were also present at the birthday bash but the RRR trio stole all the limelight with their energy and grace.

When Jr NTR hosted a lavish birthday party for Ram Charan

Will we see Jr.NTR and Ram Charan reunite for a sequel to RRR?

The biggest question in everyone’s minds is whether a sequel to RRR is possible, and as confirmed by RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad and director SS Rajamouli, there have been discussions within the team for a possible sequel. However, this idea is unlikely to materialize anytime soon owing to the commitments of all three stars.

Ram Charan's upcoming movies

Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of his next film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Sunil, and others in key roles. The film is expected to hit the big screens sometime in 2024, with fans eagerly awaiting updates regarding the project.

After Game Changer, Ram Charan will next be seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame.

JR.NTR’s upcoming projects

Jr.NTR will next be seen in the highly-anticipated film Devara: Part 1, written and directed by Koratala Siva. This marks the second collaboration between Jr.NTR and Siva, who have worked together before for the superhit Janatha Garage. Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, with music for the film being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

