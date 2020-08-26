Vanitha Vijayakumar's feud with her father to her third marriage; 5 Times Bigg Boss Tamil fame hit headlines

Vanitha Vijayakumar has mired in a lot of controversies over the years. Here's a look at her top 5 controversies that hit headlines.

Tamil actor and Bigg Boss fame Vanitha Vijayakumar has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons. She is controversy's favourite child. Her recent ugly war of words with Lakshmi and Kasthuri Shankar on twitter received backlash. Post her marriage with Peter Paul, Vanitha is surrounded with some or other controversy. Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri criticised Vanitha Vijayakumar for getting married to a man who has yet no divorced his first wife. This led to a huge fight between them on social media and the former Bigg Boss contestant asked them to stay away from her personal life. For a short time, she also quit Twitter.

Meanwhile, the last few days have been quite tough for Vanitha as her husband and filmmaker has been hospitalized for sudden chest pain. He was rushed to hospital in Chennai after he complained about chest pain. The actor also tweeted how life is tough but did not mention about her husband's health. She tweeted, "Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can."

Well, Vanitha's life has been full of controversies, here's a look at 5 times she hit headlines for all the wrong reasons.

1. Vijayakumar and daughter Vanitha's feud over property dispute:

The father-daughter duo got into a fight over family property. The actress claimed that the house belongs to her mother and that she has the right to stay at their place. Speaking to media persons in Chennai in 2018, Vanitha had said, "I am staying at my mother's house. The office address of my production house is also there. No one has objected so far. We regularly give the house out for shooting. Out of nowhere, they seem to have gotten an offer from a producer to lend the house on contract. My dad asked me to vacate the house. Even after my mother passed away, I've been staying there, it's convenient for me as well. I stay with my daughter. My dad stopped the shooting and pressured me to vacate. I told him I'm willing to stop the shooting but it's not right to ask me to leave." The matter was then dragged into the court. Vanitha is the daughter of late actor Manjula.

2. A kidnapping case against Vanitha:

She had mired in controversy again during her stay inside Bigg Boss Tamil house. Her ex-husband Anandaraj complained to her for forcibly hiding their daughter Jovitha in Chennai. A kidnapping case was registered against Vanitha and the cops had entered Bigg Boss house for interrogation regarding the same. After divorce, Jovitha's custody went to her ex-husband.

3. Attacks her half-brother Arjun Vijay:

Last year in December, she hit the headlines again for dragging her family issue in public. She lashed out at her half-brother and actor Arjun Vijay for taking away her later mother's property. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "You can spread love to all around you later.first don't hurt and cheat your own blood. Whatever happened you guys have no right or reason to throw me away and be happy. I and my children deserve to be treated equally. My mom was the reason...For all the glory you guys are enjoying today. You know how hard life can be.i being a woman have been much more stronger and survived everything you guys put me through. No point calling yourself a hero just in films. Try to live up to it in real life.I think you are old enough."

4. Vanitha's third marriage:

Vanitha Vijayakumar's third marriage with filmmaker Pete Paul grabbed a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, Peter was married to Elizabeth Helen before he got married to Vanitha. However, he did not divorce his first wife before getting married to the actress. He revealed in an interview that he never thought about second marriage until he met Vanitha. This was the reason he never divorced his first wife. Peter also accused his first wife of demanding a lot of money and not supporting him during the financial crisis.

Also Read: Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul’s ex assistant director makes SHOCKING revelations

5. Fight with Tharshan Thiyagarajah:

During her stint inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, Vanitha got into a huge argument with Tharshan Thiyagarajah. Kamal Haasan too lashed out at her for her bad attitude towards her co-contestants in the house.

​

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×