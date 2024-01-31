Venkat Prabhu shares final PHOTO with cousin Bhavatharini; bids emotional farewell

On January 25th, tragedy struck Ilaiyaraaja’s household as the maestro’s daughter, and National Award winning singer Bhavatharini passed away at the age of 47. As per reports, she was undergoing treatment for liver cancer in Sri Lanka, where she eventually succumbed to the illness.

As soon as the news broke out, several fans and celebrities turned to social media to express their condolences. Ilaiyaraaja had also shared a picture with Bhavatharini as a child, a day after her demise. Now, acclaimed director Venkat Prabhu, who is the cousin of Bhavatharini, took to social media to share the final picture that he and the renowned singer took together. He shared the image with the caption:

“Bavatha our last pic together”

Celebrities extend their condolences

Undeniably, the untimely demise of Bhavatharini was a shocker for fans and well-wishers around the country. Several celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Keerthy Suresh, Pawan Kalyan, Anirudh Ravichander and many more turned to social media to offer their condolences.

Kamal Haasan wrote on his X: “My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hand through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilaiyaraaja should not lose heart dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini’s family.”

More about Bhavatharini

Bhavatharini made her singing debut in Prabhu Deva’s film Raasaiya, which marked the beginning of a prolific career. She lent her voice to numerous songs and albums, and often collaborated with her father Ilaiyaraaja and her brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja.

In 2000, she was also awarded the National Award for Best Female Playback singer. For the song ‘Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu’ from the film biographical drama Bharathi. The song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Bhavatharani’s musical contributions go beyond just a single genre, and it can be said without a doubt that the singer has left an ever-lasting impact on the music industry.

Venkat Prabhu on the workfront

Venkat Prabhu is currently filming for his next with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, titled The Greatest of All Time. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Mic Mohan and many more in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music.

