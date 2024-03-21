VIDEO: Ajith cooks mouth-watering biryani for his biker friends

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is fondly referred to as Thala by his fans, is currently on a bike trip to Madhya Pradesh with his friends. The Valimai actor was spotted at a petrol bunk in Bengaluru a few days ago, where he is believed to have commenced his journey.

Adding to his passion for bike riding, it seems that Ajith also has a passion for cooking as seen from this video. In the video posted online, the actor could be seen preparing some delicious piping hot Biryani from scratch for his friends.

Ajith prepares delicious Biryani for his biker friends

Ajith, who is known for his passion for bike riding, has set out on yet another trip amidst a short break from the shooting of Vidaamuyarchi. Multiple videos and pictures of Ajith from the trip have been posted online, showcasing the actor in a relaxed avatar.

Everything you need to know about Vidaamuyarchi

The actor was supposed to start shooting for the film a few days ago but due to his sudden hospitalisation, the shoot was cancelled.

The first schedule of Vidaamuyarchi has already been completed in Azerbaijan, with the second schedule expected to start as soon as Ajith returns from his short bike trip.

Vidaamuyarchi stars Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Arjun Das and others in key roles. The film is being written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with Subhaskaran bankrolling the project under the Lyca Productions banner. Music director Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Advertisement

According to reports, Vidaamuyarchi is touted to be an all-out action film, with the chase sequences being the highlight of the movie.

Ajith’s upcoming projects

Apart from Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith will also star in Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. Although this project has been rumored multiple times, the official announcement regarding the same came just a few days ago.

Good Bad Ugly has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, with Devi Sri Prasad being roped in to compose the music for the film. If everything goes according to plan, the film is expected to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar ‘kicks off’ his break from VidaaMuyarchi shoot; joins his son for football