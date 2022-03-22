EXCLUSIVE: Regina Cassandra on her item song with Chiranjeevi, playing Vijay Sethupathi's wife in show & more

From playing the role of a sister in her debut film to an unconventional role in Hindi debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and a negative one in Chakra, actress Regina Cassandra has gone on to play different characters as a lead in various successful films. She does not like being boxed into a certain type of role and her work speaks volumes of the same.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Regina Cassandra, who is known for her Tamil hits like 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam, 'Rajathandhiram', 'Chakra', opens up on her first item number with Chiranjeevi in Acharya, her upcoming web series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and more.

Last seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which also marks her digital debut, Regina says, "It has been pretty a good journey and from the start, I always wanted to be versatile because it is very easy to typecast in this industry. It is a responsibility of an actor, artist to make sure to add justice to the art form...I always love to experiment and this has always been me. I'm grateful for the opportunities I'm getting back."

Asked if she ever faced sexism or felt typecast during any phase of her career? Regina replies, "Typecast happens all the time especially when people see you in a certain role, they can't unsee it. I did my first film when I was 14 and I played a very prominent role of a sister, I was pregnant in the movie. Then I got big offers, 4-5 Tamil films as heroes sister but I didn't want to do those for reasons. I think typecast happens at any stage of actor's life."

Further adding on pay disparity, she says, "I would say when to comes to art and other certain aspects, it is not just art but also business at the end of the day. This happens at every professional level, even in sports".

But is there any specific role that you never want to play onscreen and have completely said big no-no to? To this, the stunner replies, "I started as a kid on my own as an actor because I was into dance, drama, theatres during college and I got into the industry thinking I can do it. But when I started thinking on a professional level, back then I had a lot like what I want to do and what not. Today, I don't think I want to create any limitations for myself at the moment when I'm thinking about it in a big picture. Considering the stage I'm in, I cannot restrict myself what I want to do and not."

Regina Cassandra will be seen next in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Hindi web show starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing a sneak peek on the look, she says, "In season 1, I have a very small role. I play Vijay Sethupathi's wife in it. Working with them is a blessing and didn't know how fun it was until I worked with them. I worked more with DK than Raj and I have never seen such understanding directors of that calibre. Very relaxed even if there was an issue on sets".

Regina's sizzling dance number Saana Kastam with Chiranjeevi from Acharya took social media by storm. Calling it her first and last item number, she shares, "It was such a really great experience and I think, this has been my thing. Back then someone had asked me if I would do an item song and I said I will do it only with Chiranjeevi sir and no one else. He is such a graceful dancer and everything. I had done a film with his nephew Sai Dharam tej and we had done a remake on his evergreen song and it was amazing, accepted well. It makes a huge difference now being a part of it. He is super encouraging and it feels good being around that energy. He is on time always and so will be others to see him. This is my first and last item song, I should call it".

"This was on my bucket list and I think I did. I don't want to do item number but maybe will see it in future. I love to dance but I feel, this is what I wanted to do and it happened," the actress adds.

How does she see herself juggling successful turns in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema with these newer ventures? "I was shuffling from places to places for Telugu and Hindi shoots. I would sleep in-flight, car, or vanity van. This has been a part of my life since 5-6 years. I have been constantly shooting for upcoming projects. I'm now used to this kind of lifestyle and it's a part of my job. People would ask me on sets if I got enough sleep, had proper food. Balancing acting is quite an act for sure," says Rocket Boys actress.

While she is now onto cementing her place in the Hindi film industry, Regina has enough projects down South as well.

She has Karungaapiyam, Soorpanagai, Nena Na, Saakini Daakini, Anya's Tutorial, Breaking News, Borrder, and Kallapart in the pipeline. Giving out more on the same, the leggy lass says, "I have 4 films in the pipeline and a lot that are ready to release. There's a backlog of everything due to pandemic but I play different roles in each. I will be seen playing an anglo-India teacher in one, police trainee in Saakini Daakini".

