VIDEO: Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara enjoys her first beach experience

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela spent quality time with their daughter Klin Kaara by taking her to a beach in Vizag. The actor was shooting in Vizag for his upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar, and amid all the chaos and busy schedules, the couple managed to take their little one for a stroll on the beach. Upasana shared a video of the same on her Instagram profile, giving the fans a sneak peek into their short trip to Vizag.

Klin Kaara’s first beach experience

In the photos, we can see Upasana holding their pet dog Rhyme and sitting on the rock while Charan is carrying Klin Kaara, and enjoying the sunrise in the City of Destiny. Upasana wrote, "Sunrise with Nana and Amma. Klin Kaara's first experience on the beach." The couple twinned in black and white T-shirts and shorts.

Sharing the collage video, Upasana wrote, "Vizag U stole our hearts (black heart emoji) Klin Kara’s first beach experience (water wave and spiral shell emojis) #love #vizag." In the same video, we can even see flower petals being showered on Ram Charan as he bids adieu to fans in Vizag.

Ram Charan performs daddy duties

The power couple took Klin Kaara to the beach once again and this time, the little one seems to have enjoyed it a lot more. In the pictures and the video shared, we can see the happy parents who are awestruck with the oh-so-adorable moments. In the video, Ram Charan can be seen introducing a fish to her, while Upasana wrote, “Nana teaching us to respect the ocean and its inhabitants through sustainable fishing and minimal consumption.”

Amid his busy schedules, Charan manages to spend good time with Klin Kaara and Upasana makes sure the dad and daughter bond well.

More about Ram Charan

Ram Charan, recently wrapped his ongoing schedule of Game Changer in Vizag and took part in the pooja ceremony of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled RC16. The event happened in Hyderabad today. The Buchhi Babu Sana directorial has Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and this marks her second film in Telugu. AR Rahman is on board as the music composer of the film and Ratnavelu is the cinematographer.

