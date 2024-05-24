What did Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran say about working with Mohanlal?

The legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal is definitely a star, true in all sense. With his acting skills, he can make you laugh, cry, or be scared, all in the same movie. His performances are so real that you forget you're watching a movie and feel like you're right there with him. Apart from his brilliant performance, he is also known for maintaining a special bond with almost everyone from his Industry.

Recently, filmmaker-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke of his experience of working with the stalwart and how he submits himself completely to the director’s vision.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on working with Mohanlal

During a fun rapid-fire round, reacting to a question on how he protects his script while working with stalwarts like the legendary actor Mohanlal knowing that he comes with his set of experiences and grit, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, ''Protecting the script? Mohanlal sir? You will not find another actor submitting himself so much to the written word and the director's vision like Mohanlal sir''.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor-director duo is gearing up once again for their collaboration with the highly anticipated movie L2 Empuraan.

On the Neru actor's 64th birthday on May 21, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped the new poster of the film featuring a first proper glimpse at the veteran Malayalam actor's look in the film. Helmed by Prithviraj, the film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer.

Check out the poster below!

Following the immense success of Lucifer, the film was even remade in Telugu titled Godfather with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. However, the remake couldn't repeat the success of the original Malayalam version.

More about L2 Empuraan

This highly anticipated movie L2 Empuraam is set to be the most expensive Malayalam movie made to date. The film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

The movie marks Lyca Productions' first project in the Malayalam film industry. Alongside Mohanlal and Prithviraj, other actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier will also be seen playing crucial roles. L2 Empuraan will be out in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

