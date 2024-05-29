‘I was dropped from three films’: When Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about dark phase of his career

Success and failure are both an inevitable part of an actor's life. While the spotlight might only highlight the glamour and success, it also casts shadows of immense pressure.

Behind success lie countless struggles, failures, moments of self-doubt, and valleys of setbacks. Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran also went through a phase in his career that was full of struggles and hardships. The superstar who you see now needs no introduction but things were not always like this.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the dark phase of his career

Prithviraj Sukumaran, now an established name in the film industry, had his share of struggles and lows in the initial phase of his career. Despite hailing from a family with a background in cinema, and with both parents being legendary actors, the Aadujeevitham actor faced numerous rejections. He was once dropped from several Malayalam films.

For the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is the son of great actors Sukumaran and Mallika.

In an old interview that has surfaced online, Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke openly about the difficult phase in his career and the time when the Kaduva actor did not have any projects in hand. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Talking along the same lines, Prithviraj said, ''There was a time when I didn't have any films in Malayalam cinema. I was dropped from three films that I wanted to act in. I did not get any updates from the team about the reasons for dropping me from two films''.

Advertisement

Further, the Saalar actor also talked about the time when he did not have any work. ''For the first time in my career, I didn't have any films for two months'', he recalled.

Prithviraj Sukumaran speaks on nepotism

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his honesty from his powerpack performances onscreen, Recently the actor made headlines by openly addressing the controversial topic of nepotism.

As per a report in Free Press Journal, the 41-year-old actor said, "It was easy for me to come into the film industry. I got my first film only because of my surname. Someone thought I would be a good actor because I was someone's son. I wasn't even screen-tested. So I owe my first film only to my surname, nothing else. But I owe 'only my first film' to my surname.”

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with his collaboration with actor Mohanlal for L2 Empuraan. Alongside Mohanlal and Prithviraj, other actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier will also be seen playing crucial roles. L2 Empuraan will be out in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

ALSO READ: What does Jawan director Atlee have to say about Bujji from Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD?