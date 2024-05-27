Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has a very good hold in its second weekend, grossing Rs. 8.50 crore approx, which is 55 per cent down from the first weekend. Generally, this would be an okay drop but what makes it an impressive hold is the fact that it has come with massive competition from two new releases, Turbo and Thalavan.

The film's eleven-day total at the Indian box office is Rs. 43.50 crore, and it is on track to surpass Rs. 50 crore by the end of its second week. Internationally, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has grossed an estimated USD 4 million (Rs. 33.50 crore), bringing its worldwide total to Rs. 77 crore. The film remains on the course to the Rs. 100 crore milestone thanks to its solid second-weekend performance.

The box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 35 crore (8 days)

Total - Rs. 43.50 crore

In Kerala, the film has grossed nearly Rs. 36 crore to date, with Rs. 7 crore coming from the second weekend. The film had a big fall on Thursday with the release of Turbo but recovered its ground over the weekend. It has begun to catch up with Turbo and is expected to surpass its daily numbers within the next few days. On Friday, the film was 35 per cent of Turbo in Kerala, but this ratio improved to 70 per cent by Sunday. Today, Monday, the gap is anticipated to close even further, with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil potentially reaching 80-90 per cent of Turbo.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is as follows: