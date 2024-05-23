Why is Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's film called Kalki 2898 AD?

Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated releases from the Telugu industry. The project helmed by Nag Ashwin has garnered immense praise and appreciation after unveiling its first glimpse. Meanwhile, a special event was recently hosted on a huge scale by the makers in Hyderabad on May 22.

However, during the ongoing event, Nag Ashwin spilled the beans behind the secret of the sci-fi thriller titled Kalki 2898 AD.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD title mystery

As per India Today, during the event, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin also spilled the beans on why his film has been titled Kalki 2898 AD, on which Nag said, “Our film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. That's the title of the film. It's called 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It spans 6000 years, a sort of distance in time."

Prabhas on working with Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan

During the ongoing event, Prabhas said, "I'm thankful to Amitabh sir, and Kamal sir as they agreed to be part of Kalki 2898 AD, they both have inspired the whole of India. I'm very lucky to act with these two legends."

Prabhas further mentioned that he thinks that Amitabh sir, who is from North India, has earned a huge fan base towards the South side and we all should be proud of him. Prabhas later spoke about Kamal Haasan and said that Kamal sir is also a big star and both of the legendary actors have a huge fan base all over India.

Prabhas also shared an interesting story from his childhood related to Kamal Haasan and said, “In my younger days, I fashioned myself on Kamal sir and also tried to get my clothes stitched, like the ones he wore in the 1983 film Sagara Sangamam.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in significant parts. Apart from these big actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in important roles.

Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, produced by C. Aswini Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the soundtrack for the next sci-fi thriller and the cinematography has been helmed by Djordje Stojiljkovic. The sci-fi thriller is all set to hit the theaters on June 27, 2024.

