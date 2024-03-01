SUGA’s People Pt. 2 featuring IU was almost named Sara but it was changed; read more about it

SUGA’s track People Pt. 2 featuring IU was a song on his first studio album D-DAY which he released under his alias Agust D. People Pt. 2 was released as a pre-release single on April 7, 2023, before the official album release of D-DAY. The song was almost titled Sara based on the Korean word saram without the consonant ‘m’, meaning people. The BTS member once told the story behind the background and growth of the song which ultimately led to it being named, People Pt. 2.

SUGA, the BTS member, singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter released the famous single People Pt. 2 (feat. IU) on April 7 last year as a pre-release single before the release of his studio album D-DAY on April 21, 2023. Unknown to many, the song People Pt. 2 was initially called Sara until one day when SUGA saw the problem with it and decided to change it to what it is now.

SUGA in an exclusive interview with Billboard last year explained that People Pt. 2 was originally titled Sara without the consonant ‘m’ from the word saram in Korean. The rapper had deliberately removed the consonant ‘m’ leaving it open to the listener, who according to their outlook and choice could choose to add the consonant ‘m’ and see it as saram which is people in Korean, or sarang which is love in Korean. As an effect, it became completely the listener’s choice to put whatever they want to with Sara and add meaning to the word. The theory as expected from the ingenious songwriter was beautiful and meaningful.

Later, SUGA had a friend listen to the song and he told him that people could listen to it as the word sal-ah which means live in Korean. Obviously, that was not what the D-Day singer had in mind so it was not going to work like that. As a consequence, they decide to title the song People. The song was at the end named People Pt. 2 and SUGA asked IU to feature in it. The process from People to People Pt. 2 was equally interesting.

People Pt. 2: A Bridge between SUGA-Agust D and his mixtape D-2 and album D-DAY

SUGA shared that People Pt. 2, the song was created and finished while he was working on his mixtape D-2. The song’s demo version was revealed to the public by the company as SUGA was listening to the demo version by BTS’ fellow member Jungkook in the making film of his Wholly or Whole Me. But due to the packed schedule of the band, the release of the song was delayed and ultimately it made it to his studio album D-DAY.

The BTS member wanted to sync the person SUGA and his alter ego Agust D and the song did it. Further, the rapper wanted to create a bridge between his past mixtape D-2 and the album D-DAY. Therefore, they needed to make the song less intense and more pop-focused and that’s where IU entered the scene. She played a pivotal role in controlling the intense part of the song and making it more pop-infused. SUGA also revealed that he somewhere finds that he is better at this genre that focuses more on pop.

People Pt. 2 was hence formed as the second part of what was released before and created a connection between the two. People from D-2 described what once felt inside and how people tend to change, which is inevitable. People Pt. 2 comparatively becomes more about how changes in people ultimately lead to the breaking up of connections and loneliness that takes home in people. The song also highlights how SUGA or Agust D or Min Yoongi whatever one calls him faces this feeling of loneliness living amongst people, and he is trying to find a way to overcome it too, People Pt. 2 sings of that as well. A heart-touching, well-written, and produced song, People Pt. 2 featuring IU by Agust D is one of our favorite songs from SUGA. Don’t forget to listen to it again.

