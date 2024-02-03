Aarya Antim Vaar: Sushmita Sen dubs her character 'fierce'; 'A Lion's final strike is always its mightiest'

Renowned for her talent, Sushmita Sen stands out as one of the accomplished actresses in the film industry. The former Miss Universe marked a significant comeback with the thriller series Aarya, where she mesmerized both audiences and critics with her compelling and bold performance. The release of the third season in 2023 left a lasting impact, and now, Ram Madhvani's thriller series is set to conclude with its final installment titled Aarya Season 3: Antim Vaar.

In a recent interview with ANI, the actress opened up candidly about her character, offering insights into the intricacies of her role in this gripping thriller series.

Sushmita Sen shares insights into her character in Aarya Antim Vaar

In the series, Sushmita Sen takes on the role of a resilient woman who goes to extraordinary lengths to shield her family from the clutches of the criminal world. Her character, Aarya, embodies the spirit of a lioness engaged in a fierce battle. As the narrative builds towards the ultimate confrontation in Aarya Antim Vaar, a sense of suspense looms.

Discussing the impending showdown, Sushmita Sen remarked, "A lion's final strike is always its mightiest, and that perfectly describes Aarya. She's strong, she's fierce, and she doesn't back down even when feeling weak or wounded. Aarya is really pushed to her limits where she can either break or break out."

She further shared that while Aarya had confronted challenges head-on before, this time, as the odds stacked up against her, her strength faced a true test. The portrayal of Aarya's transformation from a sheltered, protected individual to a resolute and empowered woman resonated with the emotions of the entire team, from the cast to the crew, providing an inspiring journey in the series.

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming web series has recently been unveiled by its creators. Disney+ Hotstar shared the sneak peek on Instagram, announcing, "For one last time, the lioness will unleash her final strike. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

The initial season of Aarya gained recognition with a nomination for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards, underscoring its critical acclaim.

Crafted and co-directed by the accomplished filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar features an ensemble cast, including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, among others.

The final chapter of this riveting series is set to release on February 9th on the streaming platform.

