The Plot director confirms Lee Jong Suk's special appearance in Kang Dong Won-led suspense film

Lee Jong Suk is set to surprise fans with a special appearance in Kang Dong Won's latest film, The Plot. Directed by Lee Yo Sup, the movie, promises an enthralling narrative set to captivate audiences when it releases on May 29.

About Lee Jong Suk’s cameo in The Plot

On May 23, it was confirmed that Lee Jong Suk will make a special appearance in Kang Dong Won’s highly anticipated film, The Plot. This exciting news was reported by Hankook Ilbo and later confirmed during a press conference held in Seoul, attended by director Lee Yo Sup and the lead actors.

Director Lee Yo Sup shared insights into the decision to cast Lee Jong Suk for this cameo. He explained that the role required a contrast between the dark image of the main character, Young Il, and the striking, lighter presence of Lee Jong Suk’s character.

Lee Jong Suk’s involvement in The Plot is anticipated to bring a unique depth to the film, despite his brief screen time. His character is expected to significantly influence Young Il, adding layers of complexity and enhancing audience immersion in the narrative. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The director expressed his gratitude towards Lee Jong Suk, noting that the actor graciously accepted the offer to appear in the film. "I earnestly asked (Lee Jong Suk). (As a result) I had the honor of seeing the two of them sitting together," he added.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Lee Jong Suk’s impactful performance in The Plot, which is set to hit theaters on May 29.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for The Plot here;

More details about upcoming movie The Plot

The Plot, directed and written by Lee Yo Sub, is a South Korean crime film set for release on May 29, 2024. The story follows Young Il (Kang Dong Won), who leads a contract-killing group, including members Jackie (Lee Mi Sook), Wol Cheon (Lee Hyun Wook), and Jeom Man (Tang Joon Sang). Young Il's role as the designer of perfect accidental deaths takes a turn when he becomes embroiled in an unexpected incident. The film also features a special cameo by Lee Jong Suk, adding further intrigue to this gripping narrative.

Produced by Han Sang Hyun and featuring cinematography by Hwang Ki Seok, the movie is distributed by Next Entertainment World.

ALSO READ: THE PLOT trailer OUT: Kang Dong Won led action thriller teases promising premiere on April 22; details