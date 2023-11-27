Happy Birthday EXO’s Chanyeol: From Goblin’s Stay With Me to Yours with LeeHi-Changmo; check out top 10 songs

Chanyeol’s enduring presence and creative contributions underscore his credibility and enduring impact in the dynamic landscape of K-pop, solidifying his position as a respected and influential figure in the music industry. EXO’s main rapper, sub-vocalist, and visual has left an indelible mark on K-pop, showcasing a remarkable journey from crafting his initial rap in EXO’s Run to achieving chart-topping success with his latest release, Good Enough.

Chanyeol commemorates turning 32 today

Park Chanyeol, known mononymously as Chanyeol, stands as a versatile talent in the realm of South Korean entertainment. Born on November 27, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea, his multifaceted skills span across the spheres of rapping, singing, songwriting, producing, acting, and modeling. As a pivotal member of the immensely popular South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, Chanyeol has garnered widespread acclaim for his contributions to the music industry and beyond.

His journey into the world of music began with an early fascination with the drums, inspired by the film School of Rock during his elementary school days. This passion for music ultimately steered him toward a desire to become a singer after being moved by Yoo Young-jin’s Unconditional Kismet. Despite citing diverse influences like Jason Mraz, Eminem, Muse, Green Day, Nirvana, and X-Japan, Chanyeol honed his craft, eventually becoming a trainee under SM Entertainment.

Before his official debut, Chanyeol made cameo appearances in prominent music videos, including TVXQ’s HaHaHa Song and Girls’ Generation’s Genie. He was introduced to the public as the last member of EXO on February 23, 2012, marking the commencement of a remarkable career.

His journey within EXO saw numerous milestones, from the group’s debut with the extended play Mama to subsequent albums and ventures. Chanyeol’s musicality shone through as he wrote rap verses for tracks like Run and Lightsaber and co-wrote songs like Promise and Heaven.

Beyond music, Chanyeol explored acting, featuring in films such as Salut d’Amour and the web-drama EXO Next Door. His ventures expanded to include collaborations with international artists like Tinashe in Freal Luv and Punch in the chart-topping Stay With Me for the drama Goblin: The Lonely and Great God.

He ventured into television dramas, landing roles in productions like Missing 9 and Memories of the Alhambra, showcasing his acting versatility. In 2019, Chanyeol made waves with his solo track SSFW and debuted as part of the official EXO sub-unit EXO-SC with Sehun, releasing the EP What a Life.

Continuing his artistic pursuits, Chanyeol made a notable appearance in the musical road film The Box in 2021, demonstrating his diverse talents in a cinematic landscape featuring global music hits.

Throughout his career, Chanyeol’s journey has been characterized by unwavering dedication, creative exploration, and a commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. His versatile talents and contributions across various artistic realms have solidified his position as a revered figure in South Korea’s entertainment industry and a cherished artist among fans worldwide.

Here are top 10 songs that are a must-listen-to celebrate Chanyeol’s artistry

1. Run

Chanyeol began his musical contributions in 2015, crafting his rap for Run, a track from EXO’s 2014 album, Overdose. The anthemic song, designed for a concert atmosphere, is also perfect for driving or workouts. With powerful guitar distortion and energetic percussion, it builds to a catchy chant-along chorus, evoking an immediate emotional connection.

2. Don’t Make Money

In 2015, Chanyeol collaborated with Heize on a song to support her in the survival show Unpretty Rapstar 2. Though both Heize and Chanyeol garnered massive hype for their collab for this hip-hop track, the song got mixed responses from the audience upon its release.

3. Delight

Delight marks Chanyeol’s first solo track released as a part of EXO’s 2015 full-length album, Exology Chapter 1: The Lost Planet. The short track is a highly emotional one, melodiously presented by Chanyeol.

4. Youngstreet

On July 15, 2015, Chanyeol unveiled Youngstreet, an exclusive track for SBS Power FM’s Lee Gook Joo’s Young Street. The personalized song was carefully curated by Chanyeol at all levels, including the composition, arrangement, and even the logo.

5. Stay with Me

One of the most eternally loved OSTs from the K-drama world, Stay with Me was released on December 1, 2016, following the premiere of the globally acclaimed K-drama Goblin. Punch and Chanyeol’s melodious harmonization has stuck in the audience’s ears ever since its release.

6. Freal Luv

Chanyeol showcased his rap skills and contributed to composing and writing lyrics for Freal Luv, a collaboration with Tinashe and the Far East Movement. The captivating music video, released on October 14 at midnight KST and filmed in Seoul and Shanghai, features unique effects and a solid beat, creating a psychedelic, sci-fi vibe. Tinashe’s dominant vocals, combined with Chanyeol’s effortless rap alongside Far East Movement, enhance the collaboration’s impressive impact.

7. SSFW

Released on April 25, 2019, SSFW officially marks Chanyeol’s first solo venture. A lively pop ballad featuring vibrant instrumentals that beautifully complement Chanyeol’s soothing and mellow vocal tone. Chanyeol also released Chinese and Japanese versions of SSFW.

8. Yours

Chanyeol released Yours in collaboration with Raiden on May 12, 2020. The digital single featuring Lee Hi and Chang mo was received well among fans across the globe.

9. Tomorrow

Following his enlistment, Chanyeol’s release, Tomorrow, delivered a heartfelt message to fans anticipating his return in 2022. His vocals harmonize seamlessly with the acoustic pop style, creating a consistently pleasing track. Despite serving as a conclusion to one phase of his career, it radiates warmth and depth, resonating with its gentle essence.

10. Good Enough

Chanyeol dropped Good Enough on October 20, aiming to comfort his fans grappling with anxiety while pursuing their dreams. Penned by Chanyeol himself, the lyrics convey reassurance, reminding listeners that it’s alright; they are indeed worthy, aiming to alleviate the uncertainties and pressures felt amidst the pursuit of aspirations.

