Why Sanjeeda Shaikh didn't have much interaction with other actresses on the sets of Heeramandi?

Sanjeeda Shaikh has started 2024 with a bang. The gorgeous actress was first seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter which is 2024's biggest film so far. Now she's ready for the release of SLB's much-awaited web series Heeramandi in which she plays an integral part. The actress recently opened up about being a part of SLB's web series and how was it working in his direction. She also talked about why she didn't talk much to other actresses during the shoot.

Sanjeeda Shaikh on shooting for Heeramandi

In an interview with India Today, Sanjeeda Shaikh talked about feeling like a dream while shooting for Heeramandi. She said, “Each day when I entered the sets of Heeramandi, it felt like a dream because you are looking everywhere, and you are enamored. Moreover, you have Bhansali sir in front of you.”

Talking about her interaction with other actresses like Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more she said that everyone was so engrossed in the shooting that we didn't interact much with each other. “Just looking at them and observing them, you learn something. The energy has been great. During the process of shooting, we did not interact with each other so much, because we were so engrossed, and we were so into the scene, and everyone wanted to give their best. But when we were just ending the show, we all became very close.” she explained.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi revolves around the world where 'courtesans were once queens'. Amid a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.

The first look of the upcoming web series was revealed recently and it teased everyone by giving a sneak peek to the grand enthralling world SLB will present with his digital debut.

The web series stars Bollywood beauties Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. After this, SLB will quickly start the making process of his upcoming big Bollywood film Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead.

