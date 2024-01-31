Popular actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is receiving applause for her performance in Siddharth Anand's directional Fighter. The actress essayed the role of Saachi Gill in the movie and starred opposite Karan Singh Grover, who played the role of Sartaj Gill.

Known for her fabulous acting prowess and charming screen presence, the actress recently spoke about her experience of sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the film.

Sanjeeda Shaikh reveals how she bagged Fighter:

Sanjeeda Shaikh recently got into a conversation with Connect FM Canada and revealed how she secured a role in Fighter. The actress disclosed that she got a role in Fighter while training for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web show Heeramandi. She shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali advised her to express her emotions with her eyes during their training session. Sanjeeda believes this significantly impacted her performance in Fighter.

How did Hrithik and Deepika impact Sanjeeda's performance?

During her conversation with the portal, Sanjeeda opened up about her time working with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. She mentioned that acting alongside them was a breeze, especially when she looked into their eyes. Sanjeeda couldn't help but compliment Deepika's mesmerizing eyes, stating, "She has beautiful eyes." She also emphasized how having co-actors with expressive eyes made the whole acting experience much smoother and allowed them to deliver their best performances.

Advertisement

About Fighter:

Siddharth Anand's film Fighter was released on big screens on January 25, 2024. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in pivotal roles, the movie revolves around the Indian Air Force and how they carry out a successful airstrike on Balakot in retaliation to an attack on Pulwama that killed over 70 CRPF jawans.

The movie also shows what happens when two Indian Air Force pilots are held hostage by their rivals. Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of Shamsher Pathaniya aka Patty, Deepika played Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil is portraying Rocky in Fighter.

About Sanjeeda Shaikh's upcoming project:

Sanjeeda Shaikh will soon be seen in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming eight-episode web series Heeramandi. Along with Sanjeeda, the web show also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh finally REACTS to dating rumors with Harshavardhan Rane