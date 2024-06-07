Hierarchy is an upcoming South Korean series that will be released on June 7, 2024. Starring Lee Chae Min in the lead role, the show has been creating excitement among the fans since the announcement. The supporting cast ensemble of the series includes Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung, Kim Tae Jung, Pyo Young Seo, Kwon Eun Bin, Seo Bum June, Lee Min Goo and more.

The plot of the show follows a school where only the children of the country’s elite families study. However, upon the entry of an ordinary boy, the very foundation of the fraternity starts to crumble. As the story unfolds the audience will get to see the dark side of friendships and love.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the reasons why Hierarchy should be your next obsession.

3 reasons to watch hierarchy

Compelling storyline

The plot of the show follows some of the richest families who do not adhere to the rules of the society. However, the story closely revolves around a school called Jooshin High School which was established by South Korea's top conglomerate, the Jooshin Group. However, is it not an ordinary school, and the students who will study in it are chosen at birth itself.

However, among the students, some of them hold greater importance in the school. Kim Ri An, the successor of Jooshin Group is not just the most elite but also the number one student of the entire school. Jeong Jae Yi is another important student who is the eldest daughter of Jaeyul Group which is Jooshin Group’s rival. She basically runs the school according to her wishes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yoon He Ra is the youngest daughter of the leading trading Korean company called International Yoon, and Lee Woo Jin is the second son of a powerful political family. However, the character that rattles the social system of the school is Kang Ha, a transfer student. Behind his smile, the student holds a secret that can change the lives of everyone entirely.

Multi-layered writing

The story will delve deeply into the class divide within society, particularly in an educational system. It will touch upon this theme very heavily, as only one small section of society holds the most importance, and this will translate well into a school setting.

However, beyond just heavy-hitting themes, the story will also delve into intricate and nuanced relationships that often lead to complex and unforeseen consequences.

Age-old friendships will be tested to their limits, and relationships will crack under pressure, ultimately revealing all the hidden deep, dark secrets that have been buried for years. The narrative will explore the tensions and conflicts arising from these divides, offering a poignant reflection on the social structures that shape our lives.

Advertisement

Promising cast

The cast of the series includes emerging and new actors in the industry, offering them an opportunity to create an impact on the audience. Starring Lee Chae Min in the lead role, he has played many significant roles in the past across many K-dramas such as See You in My 19th Life, Crash Course in Romance, High Class, and more.

On the other hand, Roh Jeong Eui has appeared in shows such as Our Beloved Summer, 18 Again, Dear.M, and more. Kim Jae Won is most known for his role in King the Land where he gave a memorable performance.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s fictional band ECLIPSE’s song Sudden Shower reaches new peak on Billboard global chart