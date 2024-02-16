Deepika Padukone, one of the most celebrated and loved actresses in Bollywood, is known for her unique talent, charm, and of course, her incomparable sense of style. The talented actress is always able to serve the classiest fashion statements, leaving her fans and followers gasping for more, every damn time. This is definitely true for amazing accessory collections as well. The diva knows exactly how to elevate her ensembles with just the right pieces.

This is undoubtedly true for the talented diva’s earrings. She always goes above and beyond to pick the most trendy pieces. However, it’s quite clear that her favorite earring has got to be those super cool chain earrings. They always give her outfits that much-needed boost. So, why don’t we take a closer look at the classy diva’s chain earring collection to understand how Deepika Padukone is able to style them to perfection? Well, let’s just dive right in.

5 times Deepika Padukone elevated her outfits with classy chain earrings

Dramatically large looped earrings:

The talented Jawan actress recently demonstrated the power of selecting the perfect accessories with bold gold-toned loop earrings. These large statement earrings feature an alluring, artistic design that complements the vibrant, figure-flattering midi dress with sultry cutouts that she paired them with. The earrings add to her eye-catching ensemble, taking the look to spectacular new heights.

Advertisement

Sleek and shiny silver chain earrings:

The Pathaan actress loves to pair classy black ensembles with metallic silver-colored earrings. This was visible when the actress went above and beyond to serve fashion fabulousness by elevating her fitted black-colored dress with a sassy cut-out design by pairing it with long and sleek silver-colored chain earrings. Don’t they merge well with her outfit?

Multi-layered gold chain earrings:

Padukone recently wore a vibrant red full-sleeved midi dress that elegantly accentuated her figure. The classy dress with a high, sophisticated neckline was further complemented with delicate gold-colored chain earrings. These pretty multi-chain earrings added to the ensemble without overpowering it. The effortless addition lent an air of refinement to her look.

Classy straight gold chain earrings:

The Fighter actress was recently seen wearing an exceptionally elegant glossy black mini-dress with a stunning faux leather and ribbed design and an asymmetrical neckline. The diva perfectly complemented this sophisticated dress with dramatically long and sizeable chain earrings that made a dramatic statement. The eye-catching accessories suit the acclaimed actress with effortless charm and grace.

Medium loops gold chain earrings:

Deepika recently wore a classy, vibrant red top from Balenciaga with eye-catching full sleeves and a uniquely designed high neckline. She paired it with black pants and medium-sized gold chain earrings. This exquisite accessory complemented her look, lending a modern allure. She strikes an impressive figure in the ensemble.

These simple yet sassy earrings can go a long way when it comes to adding some much-needed pizazz to an outfit. It’s quite safe to say that we’re beyond just impressed with the power of chain earrings, aren’t you?

So, which one of Deepika Padukone’s incredibly classy chain earrings is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired to add some chain magic to your outfits as well? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria's embellished ivory saree with backless blouse is the perfect team bride staple