Alaya F’s love for corsets continues as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress slays in another trendy look

Alaya F is new to the film industry but even with just four films under her belt, she is well on her way to carve a niche for herself on-screen and off-screen. If you have been following her on Instagram, you would know that Alaya F likes to be at the top of the fashion game. Be it athleisure or glam, the actress aces all kinds of looks like a star. Currently, Alaya has her hands full with promotional duties for her upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. For the press tour of the film, Alaya unveiled her first look, which left everyone awestruck. If her first look is this amazing, one can only imagine how stunning her upcoming promotional looks will be.

Alaya F’s first promotional look for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ever since Alaya entered Bollywood she has been on the radar of fashion critics, and every look she flaunts becomes an inspiration for her fans. Her recent Instagram post proves that her fashion spree goes far beyond that, establishing that despite being new, her influence in the fashion world is significant. She picked a grey colored strapless corset top for her recent look. The body of her corset top is highly structured, with a distinctive pattern of lines running across the entire bodice.

What makes the corset top unique is the playful touch of ruffle design adorning its hem, adding a delightful twist to the ensemble. In contrast to the top, she added black straight-fit pants to her look. Golden earrings, rings and heels were her pick for accessories. She took the glamorous route and wore blush cheeks, smoky eyes, pink lip shade and contoured cheeks. She styled her tresses in soft curls.

Advertisement

Alaya’s love for corsets

There is no competition for Alaya F when it comes to slaying corset looks. Quite recently, she gave her fans a safe black-and-white look. She shared a picture in a white noodle strap corset that featured a boned bodice and paired it with a black mini skirt. She added a pop of colour with her green heels and a luxurious touch to her look, which was given by her Dior Hobo bag. Her beauty picks included white eyeliner, matte base and dishevelled hair.

Before that, Alaya wore another show-stopping corset outfit. Her outfit featured a white corset made with moulded leather. The corset was fitted on her skin like a work of art. She paired it with a flowing white skirt with asymmetrical pintucks and a thigh slit. A silver chain, silver heels and a pair of studs were her picks from the accessories section. With her mermaid-like hair cascading down, she appeared as if she had emerged straight out of the water. Smokey eyes, dewy base and glossy lips tied her whole look together. Alaya F has proven herself to be the queen of corset styling.

What do you think of Alaya F’s style? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Alaya F wears cocktail-ready saree with bralette blouse worth Rs 1,41,750 and it reminds us of Deepika Padukone