Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in basically everything that she chooses to wear. The diva goes above and beyond to serve the most trendy ensembles ever. We are undeniably obsessed with the fashion-forward elements that make up Kriti Sanon’s fierce and fashionable outfits. Fans can’t help but fall head-over-heels in love with her fancy outfit choices.

Keeping up with her reputation, Kriti Sanon recently was seen in a stylish brown and black semi-formal ensemble at the Mumbai airport. The Crew actress’ fierce and fabulous outfits left us gasping and gushing for more. Why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at this outfit?

Kriti Sanon’s beyond-stylish airport ensemble:

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress looked gorgeous in a semi-formal outfit that screamed all things elegant and alluring. The airport-ready ensemble featured a brown mini-dress that looked beyond spectacular.

The stylish dark brown satin mini dress featured a cropped top-like upper half with full sleeves and a sophisticated high-collared neckline with buttons in the middle. The fitted top was paired with a matching form-fitting upper-thigh length mini skirt-like lower half. This spectacular piece from Self-Centrd, with a sexy cut-out at the waist, is a fabulous piece.

Advertisement

The mini dress helped flaunt the diva’s oh-so-enviable figure, and we totally adored the Luka Chuppi actress’ classy outfit. Further, the Bhediya actress layered this super hot brown co-ord set with an oversized black full-sleeved blazer. This statement-worthy piece gave the trendy outfit a formal edge.

It was left open to display her fashionable ensemble. The Mimi actress’ long and oversized blazer with buttons was just the perfect choice for traveling. The chic, classy, and undoubtedly comfortable ensemble was a great pick for an airport-ready look. We loved the cool fit!

Kriti Sanon’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look:

Sanon added sleek gold chain sandals to complete the look. She also kept things minimalistic by going for a bold no-accessory look, keeping all the attention focussed on her classy head-to-toe black and brown ensemble. However, even she couldn’t resist adding statement black dark-tinted Fendi sunglasses with a pretty gold frame. This gave her outfit a rather cool appeal.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s hairstylist, Aasif Ahmed styled her hair into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting that gave her ensemble a touch of glamor. Flicks on both sides of her face framed her gorgeous face perfectly, and we’re obsessed with the manageable hairstyle.

Her makeup expert, Adrian Jacobs, opted for a subtle makeup look for this one, with a dewy base and highlighted cheeks. Her makeup artist also went with a pretty pink lip gloss to complete the whole look with a dash of color. This makeup look accentuated her natural beauty. We loved the magical choice.

So, what do you think of Kriti Sanon’s airport attire? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Cocktail attire for women 2024; 9 do’s and don’ts from Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, and more