Preity Zinta is back on the Cannes red carpet. The diva had graced the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival last evening, with her ethereal presence, which was intensified with a shimmery white look that quite honestly captured the hearts of fans and on-lookers, alike. The actress’ stunning first look made her look like an angel and the extravagant pick was nothing short of pure perfection.

Preity Zinta has made her comeback at Cannes after 17 years, and how. After all, she is all set to present the Pierre Angenieux Award to the beloved Indian cinematographer, Santosh Sivan.

The beautiful white and glittery gown that she wore for the star-studded occasion, took our breath away. Why don’t we zoom right in and have a closer look at the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress’ exquisite choice?

Preity Zinta’s incomparable and shimmery pick:

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress has always been able to melt onlookers with her heartwarmingly gorgeous dimpled smile but that's not all; even her on-fleek fashion game with unexpected choices, always leaves onlookers gushing. This was proven by the ethereal ensemble that she opted for to make her grand return to the Cannes 2024 red carpet.

This Krrish actress’ outfit featured a shimmery white gown that was beautifully embellished with beads, sequins, pearls, and crystals to create a masterpiece like no other. This enchanting ensemble was created by Vivienna Lorikeet. This striking piece, known as the Nyra gown in white, comes with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 5,58,000.

The Dil Chahta Hai actress’ ravishing gown had a stylish bow detail around the sleeves, that gave the whole outfit, a rather femme appeal. The fitted gown also hugged her enviable curves at all the right places. To say that the diva’s gown was a total coquette core dream, really wouldn’t be wrong. The Veer-Zaara star looks like an angel.

The celestial gown also had delicate fringed pearl drop along the bottom of the skirt which added to the overall allure of the piece. We also loved the unique neckline as well as the deep back neck that added a layer of sensuality to the piece. It also had a beautiful train that trailed behind the actress She really did take over the French Riviera, looking dreamy beyond all comparison.

Preity Zinta’s accessories and glam picks:

Preity made the wise decision to keep her accessories minimalistic for this one. This allowed her gorgeous gown to take center stage and shine through on its own merit. However, her delicate pearl droplet earrings matched very well with the overall vibe of her fit.

For her hairstyle, she opted for a high and well-tied French bun with her dark locks turned into twisted flicks, that beautifully framed the diva’s face.

Even her minimalistic makeup look was on point. The subtle radiant base with a touch of blush and highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, and volumizing mascara, was just the right choice for this ensemble. However, her matte nude lipstick literally blew us away. What an enchanting look!

But, what did you think of Preity Zinta’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

