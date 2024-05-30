Meet actor Chandrachur Singh who left UPSC prep for films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, disappeared after accident but made a solid comeback

Every 90s kid ought to remember a face that turned heads with his captivating on-screen presence. From his absolute good looks to ethereal, captivating performances, a promising name erupted in the Bollywood scene in the 90s. Yes, we’re talking about none other than actor Chandrachur Singh. As much as people had their bets on his rising career, destiny had its own plans.

Nevertheless, even years after, fans admire his work and acknowledge his contribution to Bollywood. Thus, let’s take a look at his career graph and the ups and downs he has been through.

Early life of Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur Singh was born on October 11, 1968, in Aligarh. He belonged to an influential family, where his father was an ex-MLA from Khair (Aligarh) and his mother was the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha.

Before becoming an actor, he also served as a History and Music teacher. Chandrachur left his UPSC preparation as he had his inclinations towards acting.

Filmography of Chandrachur Singh

Thus, one day he got to know that megastar Amitabh Bachchan was looking for new faces for his production ABCL, following which he convinced his parents and moved to Mumbai. With luck by his side, he cracked the auditions and bagged his debut film, Tere Mere Sapne in 1996. The film wasn't a massive success but opened doors for Chandrachur's acting career.

He then appeared in Gulzar’s Maachis which emerged as a significant success followed by movies like Daag-The Fire (1999), Josh (2000), Kya Kehna (2000), and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa (2001) among others.

About Chandrachur Singh's injury

Destiny took a huge turn when Chandrachur had a serious injury in 2000 while riding a jet ski. He dislocated his shoulder and was advised to complete bed rest. He also had to undergo physiotherapy. Since he couldn’t risk his health, he had declined several offers, leading to a dip in his career.

Earlier in an interview with DNA in 2013, the actor once talked about the unfortunate incident stating, “I was water-skiing in Goa and I missed my grip."

He continued, "The speedboat was moving at a high speed, and the enormous force pulled my right hand out of the shoulder joint. I am lucky that my hand didn’t get torn off from my body because when I fell with a thud on the water's surface, my right was only hanging on my muscle and skin.”

Chandrachur Singh's comeback to silver screens

Years later, the Josh actor returned to silver screens in 2012 with movies like Chaar Din Ki Chandni and Zilla Ghaziabad, but even they couldn’t do many wonders. He then bounced back again in 2020 with the Sushmita Sen-led series, Aarya, which turned out to be his solid comeback. In 2021, he was seen in Disney+Hostar’s Dil Bekaraar, the last being Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli.

Chandrachur Singh on losing out opportunities because of the accident

Back in 2020, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor also mentioned how he lost several opportunities because of his health issues.

He shared, “In many actually, because It had also got to do with, when I was working in films, it used to get stalled, even though I did physiotherapy and all that, if my shoulder would get dislocated during the shoot, it would stop the shoot for some days, so I could heal. I did physiotherapy and surgery but the problem recurred. It was one of the things which pulled you down, professionally, definitely.

On the personal front, Chandrachur got married to Avantika, but they got separated after some time. The duo also has a son, Shraanajai Singh.

Which is your favorite film of Chandrachur Singh? Do let us know in the comments section.