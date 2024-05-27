Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan and others give ‘badhai’ to Shah Rukh Khan on KKR’s IPL 2024 win

The Indian Premier League, 2024 finally came to an end with Kolkata Knight Riders winning the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with eight wickets on May 26. Soon after their historic win, several B-town celebs took to social media to extend their heartfelt congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan and his team.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Preity Zinta were also joined by many Indian cricketers. Read on!

B-town celebs congratulated Shah Rukh Khan as KKR wins IPL 2024 trophy

With nearly 10 overs to spare, KKR chased SRH’s score of 113 rules to come out victorious at the IPL 2024 tournament. Soon after, many celebs took to social media to pat the back of the team and their owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Congrats on a glorious campaign. A true team effort.” Karan Johar also followed suit. He posted SRK’s image in which the Jawan actor can be seen recreating his iconic open-arms pose. The filmmaker wrote, “Bhai ka victory! @iplt20 ka trophy mil gaya. Badhai ho. Love you bhai!”

Chandu Champion also joined the stars in wishing the team well. He shared the official post of KKR and wrote, “Congratulations to the champions.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

Gauri Khan also shared a picture with SRK and the golden ‘winners’ trophy.

SRK’s manager also shared inside glimpses of the celebration featuring Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jhanvi.

Actress and SRK’s co-star Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in her post, “Congratulations for such an incredible win and your third IPL title @KKRiders @iamsrk @iam_juhi. Hard Luck @SunRisers. You guys were great throughout the tournament. #IPlfinal2024 #tataIpl2024.”

Indian cricketers with KKR on big win at IPL 2024

Not just celebs, cricketers also took to X to shower the team with hearts. Dedicating a special post to SRK, Shreyas Iyer penned, “Special mention to the heartbeat of this team @iamsrk! Thank you for all your words of inspiration and encouragement.”

In his post, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Congratulations to @KKRiderson being crowned @IPL 2024 champions. They've been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhirfor his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts @iamsrk for his success in both cinema and cricket this year! #IPL2024 #KKR #SRH #KKRvsSRH.”

Suresh Raina tweeted, “Congrats to the best team and deserving champion of #IPL2O24 @KKRiders. Well done @SunRisers for an exceptional season as well. @iamsrk bhai party pathan ke ghar pe hai ya Chennai mein?”

Apart from them, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday also shared inside glimpses from the on-ground celebration.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan holds IPL trophy post KKR’s big win; poses with Gauri, Aryan, AbRam, Suhana, Ananya Panday and Shanaya; PICS