Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta honored to present award to Santosh Sivan; congratulates Payal Kapadia over Grand Prix win for AWIAL

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which concluded recently, turned out to be a wonderful edition for India. Many of the Indian artists were recognized and honored for their work. Santosh Sivan received the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography from actress Preity Zinta.

Preity recently expressed her pride in presenting the honor to Santosh Sivan. She also extended her congratulations to Payal Kapadia and the team of All We Imagine as Light for winning the Grand Prix.

Preity Zinta pens heartfelt note for cinematographer Santosh Sivan after his Cannes 2024 win

Today, May 27, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared pictures from her recent visit to the Cannes Film Festival, where she presented the Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography to Santosh Sivan. Preity worked with him in the movie Dil Se and is collaborating with him again on Lahore 1947.

Alongside photos from the red carpet and the presentation ceremony, Preity wrote a sweet caption. She stated, “It was an absolute honor to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award 2024 to the first Asian, the brilliant & super talented cinematographer Santosh Sivan ASC, ICS at the Cannes Film Festival.”

She continued, “I had the pleasure & good fortune to work with him in Dil Se & now in Lahore 1947 & I cannot be more proud & happy for my dear friend & colleague. Santosh you mad genius, you deserve it all. More power to you & love you loads. Congratulations & most well deserved @sivan_santosh.”

Preity Zinta wishes Payal Kapadia and the cast and crew of All We Imagine as Light for the Grand Prix award

In a tweet, Preity said, “Congratulations to the entire cast & crew of ‘All We Imagine As Light’ & Payal Kapadia for winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. This is such amazing news. Feel so proud to see Indian women shine on the global stage & lead the way. Cannot wait to see this amazing film. #Congratulations #Girlpower #Cannes2024 #Cannesfilmfestival #Grandprix #Payalkapadia #ting.”

Payal Kapadia and All We Imagine as Light actresses Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha recently graced the stage at Cannes 2024 to accept the second-highest honor at the festival.

