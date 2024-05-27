7 best lawyer movies featuring intense courtroom battles

The legal genre in film is one of the most popular in Indian cinema, with many lawyer movies having entertained the audience in the past. These films focus on legal cases and bring to light fictional or real stories related to the justice system.

Bollywood has produced various movies based inside the courtroom following intense battles between the victim and the accused. Here is a list of some of the best lawyer movies that are worthy of your time and attention.

7 best Bollywood lawyer movies to entertain you:



1. OMG 2 (2023)

OMG 2, one of the recent legal movies, revolves around a follower of Lord Shiva, Kanti. His son is expelled from his school due to a viral video, and then Kanti fights a court case to get his respect back. The film brings to light the importance of sex education.

2. Section 375 (2019)

In Section 375, one of the highly acclaimed lawyer movies, a popular filmmaker is arrested after a junior costume designer accuses him of r*pe. What comes ahead is an intense legal battle to prove the crime.

3. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Among the best legal movies is Jolly LLB 2. It is the second installment in the famous franchise and follows the story of Jagdishwar Mishra. He fights a case against a powerful advocate in order to punish those responsible for a fake encounter of an innocent man.

4. Pink (2016)

Pink is about Minal and her friends Falak and Andrea, who try to register a case against a politician's nephew, accusing him of molestation. Lawyer Deepak helps them prove the truth. One of the best law related movies, it showcases the importance of a woman’s consent.

5. OMG – Oh My God! (2012)

In OMG – Oh My God, one of the top legal drama movies, the story is centered around Kanji, who is an atheist. Kanji’s shop is destroyed in an earthquake, which leads him to sue God. As the court case proceeds, the truths about some frauds are revealed. During this process, Kanji’s belief in God also gets restored.

6. Aitraaz (2004)

One of the top courtroom drama movies is Aitraaz. In the film, Raj is accused of harassment by Sonia, whom he shares a past with. Raj’s wife, Priya, fights his case to prove him innocent and make a statement that a man is not wrong every time.

7. Veer-Zaara (2004)

While Veer-Zaara is one of the greatest romance films in Indian cinema, much of the plot is also based around a court case. Veer has been wrongly imprisoned in a Pakistani jail for years. One day, a Pakistani lawyer takes up his case and vows to prove him innocent and send him back to his country.

Many Bollywood movies based on law are set to be released in the coming years. One of these is the highly anticipated Jolly LLB 3, which will be the third part of the franchise. It will see Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi going against each other in a legal battle.

