5 Bollywood celebs ft. Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor who are enjoying a major pearl and bow fashion moment

In the constantly evolving world of Bollywood and fashion pearls and bows are the two trends that have emerged as prominent ones in recent times. Bows, which are having a major resurgence, lend femininity and elegance to any ensemble; from delicate blouse accents to bold gown statements. Bollywood stars are using bows in different ways, such as a belt to cinch the waist and hair accessories.

Sophisticated pearls on the other hand are also being reinterpreted in contemporary ways. Bollywood divas usually add a dash of richness to their appearances by donning outfits covered in beautiful pearl jewellery.

What’s truly remarkable is how Bollywood beauties are merging these two trends to create looks that combine the sophisticated charm of pearls and the whimsical charm of bows. Here are five celebs who blended these two trends seamlessly.

Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood icon Karisma Kapoor recently wore pearls and bow together at an event. She turned heads in a black Gauri and Nainika gown with a flared skirt and pearls adorned on the bodice. The actress tied her hair in a tidy ponytail with a scrunchie embellished with a bow, adding a whimsical yet stylish touch to her ensemble. Her outstanding sense of style is highlighted by this pairing of a conventional gown studded with pearls and a contemporary bow accessory. It no doubt raised the bar for fashion enthusiasts. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor turned heads with effortlessly combining bow and pearl trends. She wore a mini black and white chequered dress coming from Dior. To complement her outfit, the actress chose a classic pearl choker and matching pearl earrings, adding a vintage vibe. The diva tied her hair in a sleek ponytail, adorned with a black bow, incorporating a playful element into her look. Khushi’s outfits exemplify how to combine the playful charm of bows with the allure of pearls.

Preity Zinta

At her Cannes appearances, Preity Zinta enthralled everyone, perfectly merging two of the season’s hottest trends: bows and pearls. She wore a stunning ivory-coloured gown adorned with delicate bows on the sleeves, adding a dreamy touch to her ensemble.

To complement her dress, Preity chose classic pearl earrings, while her gown was embellished with pearls all over, adding an extra layer of luxury and refinement. Her appearance showed us how the classic beauty of pearls and the fanciful appeal of bows can be combined to create a very striking look for one of the most renowned red carpet events.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made a striking statement in a black bodycon gown adorned with charming bows on the sleeves. To complement her outfit, the actress opted for a sleek and chic hairstyle, tying her hair into a neat bun adorned with black bow. This added a feminine touch to her overall look, highlighting attention to detail. The actress adorned her gown with classic pearl earrings which added a hint of bling and luxury and also combined the two hottest trends brilliantly.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the Met Gala in a breathtaking gown designed by Prabal Gurung; beautifully adorned with 1 lakh pearls. Her exquisite gown featured intricate pearl embellishments and to complement her stunning ensemble, the actress styled her hair with a pearl-adorned bow, adding a touch of whimsy to her look. The merging of two trends definitely elevated her ensemble and made it the most talked about look.

By incorporating the bow and pearl trends into their outfits, the Bollywood beauties are giving us the idea of how to mix two trends and make them look contemporary yet elegant. They have not only introduced fashionable items but have also unlocked the potential of ideas that would otherwise never be brought to life.

Advertisement

Whether going to a formal event or just out for the day, the addition of bows and pearls can give some extra grace and flair to any ensemble. Well, take a cue from your fashion gurus on how you can blend these trends.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia switches on her mid-week glam by pairing a blazer and bralette adorned with golden mascots with a sarong skirt