Mrunal Thakur is a modern actress who isn’t only known for her acting skills but also for her equally awesome fashion statements. With her modern and magnificent picks, Mrunal often inspires fashionistas around the globe. She always shows us how to nail our outfits for every occasion. Keeping up with this reputation, she rocked a beyond-classy black look last night.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take some major style inspiration from Mrunal Thakur? After all, the Lust Stories 2 actress’ trendy and effortlessly chic head-to-toe black outfit left us swooning.

Mrunal Thakur’s basic but mesmerizing all-black ensemble:

The Super 30 actress always knows just how to turn heads with her fiery fashion statements, and her recent all-black look was proof of the same. For her evening outing, the Sita Ramam actress opted for a stylish, long black bodycon dress that was all things basic yet timeless. This classic piece featured a high neckline with a sleeveless look, adding a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

Her sleeveless and form-fitting black dress looked just great on the talented star. It also helped the Pippa actress flaunt her enviable curves, accentuating her slender and well-toned frame. Even the side slit at the hemline of the dress elevated the whole look, adding a touch of sultryness to the ensemble. We truly believe that her gorgeous dark-colored outfit was the perfect balance of detail, perfection, and simplicity.

The Jersey actress’ OOTN was also very versatile. After all, a classic wardrobe staple like this one can both, be dressed up for parties and dressed down for dinner dates with besties. The straight-fit silhouette of the dress also elongated her legs and provided a flattering silhouette.

Mrunal completed her all-black look with shimmery black pumps with a rounded design. We love the classic and timeless allure of the diva’s mesmerizing look. She has undoubtedly served old Hollywood vibes with the utmost confidence in this one. What a fabulous look!

Mrunal’s Thakur’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Instead of opting for bold statement jewelry, the Family Star actress chose to keep her accessories minimal yet elegant for this one, proving that simplicity can also be spectacular. She adorned her fingers with dainty silver rings, adding a touch of bling and luxury. It made sure that Thakur’s black dress could take center stage and shine freely, on its own merit.

For her make-up, Mrunal kept the minimalistic vibe going with a simple and radiant look. She chose a soft blush and some highlighter that added some drama to her look while giving her complexion a healthy and natural-looking flush. However, her glossy pink lipstick was the highlight of her whole mesmerizing look.

Last but not least, Thakur left her hair open and styled her luscious and dark locks into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle perfectly complemented the relaxed yet stylish vibe of her outfit. The stylish look perfectly framed the diva’s face, allowing her locks to cascade freely.

But, what did you think of Mrunal Thakur’s latest look? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us right away.

