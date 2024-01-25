Kriti Sanon's airport look in a red turtleneck bodysuit and black denim jeans is all about class

Hey, fashionistas! The gorgeous Kriti Sanon was spotted at Mumbai airport, wearing her signature figure-flattering designs. She has taken her airport fashion game to the next level with her recent fashion picks.

The Ganapath actress was spotted strutting beside her co-star, the handsome Shahid Kapoor. Kriti Sanon's dress was nothing short of a fashion statement, as it had us all drooling. With all the questions swirling in mind about her outfit, it's time to solve the puzzle and decipher her airport outfit. So let's not spend any more time and go straight into the decoding thing.

Kriti Sanon in red bodysuit with black denim

Kriti Sanon walked in style as she arrived at the airport terminal. She wore a pretty bodysuit featuring the eye-catching turtleneck neck, which ultimately added an extra oomph to the look.

The Stretch Cashmere Blend Turtleneck bodysuit costs a whopping amount of Rs. 64,008. The full-sleeved bodysuit was paired with black denim jeans. The black pants were mid-waisted and featured a narrow-legged fit. Kriti Sanon's look was all about class and sophistication. Scroll more to know about her accessory styling game.

Kriti Sanon's minimalistic accessory game

The Adipurush diva understands how to keep airport style basic while still looking gorgeous. This time, her accessories style was all about minimalism. The lovely actress chose a pair of elegant silver earrings, which provided a touch of refinement to her appearance.

She also decked her wrist with a silver-toned bracelet and a finger ring, keeping the bling understated yet elegant. The Housefull 4 star proved that sometimes less is more by keeping her accessories to a minimum and allowing her look to speak for itself. She finished off her effortlessly cool suit with a pair of white shoes, giving an extra dash of comfy touch to her airport appearance.

Kriti Sanon's airport makeup look

Kriti Sanon never ceases to amaze us with her flawless beauty game. Keeping her makeup natural and fresh, the attractive actress chose a dewy finish to highlight her flawless skin. Kriti's brows were perfectly filled, adding dimension to her face, and a sweep of fine winged eyeliner highlighted her fascinating eyes.

She completed the outfit with a light pink lipstick that matched her natural attractiveness. Bravo to makeup artist Adrian Jacobs for creating this amazing look. Kriti chose a simple yet elegant hairstyle. She let her smooth, straight hair fall freely, with a middle parting. A shoutout to the great hairstylist, Aasif Ahmed.

Kriti Sanon promoted her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya, in Jaipur, and came back to Mumbai. Surprisingly, she chose to keep the same turtleneck bodysuit she wore at the airport. Kriti looked stunning in this outfit, thanks to her modest earrings and immaculate makeup. We can't get enough of her seamless transition from promotions to airport elegance. So, did you like the look? Please let us know in the comments below.

