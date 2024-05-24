Karisma Kapoor’s all-black dress and shrug is a must-have for summer garden parties

Karisma Kapoor is still a big deal in the fashion world. People love her clothes, and fans consider her a style icon from the 90s. A quick look at her Instagram timeline and you will see tons of fashion inspiration. She shares all sorts of outfit ideas there, from traditional Indian wear to modern Western styles and everything in between. Whether you are into ethnic looks, western fashion, or a mix of both, you will find enough inspiration on her Instagram page.

In summer, it’s imperative to find the ideal balance between comfort, fashion, and classy, and who better than Karisma Kapoor can master a carefree summertime attire with all three elements? Take a closer look at her recent outfit to understand this better.

Karisma Kapoor’s all-black look

Black is often considered the colour suited for all seasons and it never goes out of style. Here, serving us a stunning look in an all-black is none other than Karisma Kapoor. In her latest reel, the actress picked a sleek black dress with a closed neckline and hem that gracefully ended above the ankles. She cinched the waist of her dress with a black leather belt, enhancing her frame and adding a subtle element of edginess.

To elevate her look further, the Murder Mubarak actress layered her dress finesse by draping a long black shrug over her shoulders. Her shrug featured striking circular motifs in bold red and blue shades, adding contrasting colours to the all-black look. Her shrug had full sleeves with a hint of coverage, making it suitable for every setting.

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Karisma's choice of accessories complemented her ensemble perfectly. She opted for minimalistic jewellery featuring dainty golden earrings, allowing the focus to remain on the intricate details of her outfit. A pair of black heels added height to her frame.

For make-up, the Biwi No.1 actress opted for a glowy base giving her skin a healthy shine, and enhancing her beauty. For her eyes, the actress chose to keep it simple with a swipe of kohl along her lash line. Her arched brows framed her eyes beautifully. The 49-year-old actress opted for a soft pale pink lipstick that complemented her radiant complexion. To complete her look, Karisma left her hair open with loose curls that showcased her highlights, adding volume and texture to her locks.

A black dress like the one Karisma Kapoor wore is a sure hit as it can be styled in countless ways making them a wardrobe staple for women of all ages and style preferences. It is versatile, has a flattering silhouette, classic appeal, seasonless style, and effortless chic. The all-black outfit is a wardrobe essential that every woman can rely on to look and feel her best.

