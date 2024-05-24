Kriti Sanon is a fashion icon who consistently inspires modern fashionistas around the globe with her on-point fashion choices. She always shows us how to keep our style game fresh and fabulous, with just the right picks for every occasion.

The diva goes out of her way to serve the statements that are worth remembering. Keeping up with the same, the Crew actress recently wore an enchanting outfit that was just perfection personified.

To say that we’re obsessed with the Do Patti actress’ stylish OOTD, would be a total understatement. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Kriti Sanon’s super cute white midi dress?

Kriti Sanon looked spectacular in a pretty white midi dress:

The Mimi actress never lets us down when it comes to her summer-ready fashion game. She always knows just how to create the perfect look for every occasion, and her all-white OOTD was proof of the same fact. This exquisite ensemble featured Chloé's Lace-up cotton-piqué midi dress, approximately worth Rs. 64,790 (down from 1,62,060). This sleeveless dress is literally a modern work of art. We love the easy-breezy design.

The Bhediya actress looked stunning in her midi dress, which had a corset-inspired lace-up bodice that exuded a sense of pure romance. Made from cotton-piqué with a delicate weave, this silhouette is incredibly versatile. It can effortlessly go from sunny days with simple accessories and sandals to warm evenings with shiny metallic accents and statement heels. We're definitely taking notes!

Summer is the perfect time to rock a chic white sundress, and this stunning piece from Chloé is simply ideal. Crafted from a lightweight fabric, it's not only comfortable to wear but also allows you to twirl around effortlessly all day long. The unique silhouette beautifully accentuates the curves in all the right places, leaving us completely smitten with its flawless design. And let's not forget about the plunging neckline, adding a touch of allure to this sophisticated ensemble.

The pristine white color of the piece also complemented Kriti’s complexion beautifully, making her stand out even more. A dress like the one worn by the Dilwale actress is perfect to make an impression on a day out with the girl gang, or a special dinner date with boo and it will also make you stand out and make a stylish statement at soirees and celebrations.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam picks:

Further, Kriti completed the look with matching strappy white Dolce & Gabbana Logo Canvas & Leather Slingback pumps, approximately worth Rs. 66,462. These statement picks with a pointed-toe design and glossy gold logo, gave her pretty outfit a well-thought-out edge while also making it look modern and mesmerizing.

For accessories, Sanon kept things minimalistic so that her much-deserving dress gets the center stage to shine on its own merit. This list included bold gold hoops with a matching wristwatch. She also added a pretty gold necklace with delicate droplets, which perfectly added some bling factor to the whole look. Even Kriti’s white well-manicured nails were just amazing!

Meanwhile, Sanon’s hair stylist left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. This elegant look framed her face perfectly while allowing her tresses to cascade freely. This would be the most manageable pick for summer statements.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kriti’s makeup look, The makeup expert went with a rather subtle and radiant look for this one, with a matte base. For the eyes, he added a touch of subtle eyeshadow with volumizing mascara for the lashes. A subtle pink blush further elevated the look. However, the glossy pink lipstick was the highlight of the whole look. It totally added some sass to the fit.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

