Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor flaunt summer style; pose with Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain in UNSEEN PIC from Anant-Radhika's Italy pre-wedding

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise in Italy. The photo features the power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with Lolo, Armaan Jain, and his wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain. Scroll down to view the groupfie here!

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor pose with Karisma Kapoor

In the picture, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Jain can all be seen posing together under the Italian sun on the cruise. Alia looked super cute in a pink tank top paired with a hat and comfy shades. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked uber cool in a blue shirt and blue shorts, also sporting a hat and shades.

Karisma opted for a classy black and white floral dress. On the other hand, Armaan and his wife Anissa looked both sassy and suave in their comfortable outfits.

Check out the picture here:

Alia Bhatt on the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The movie earned critical acclaim and won hearts with its plot, storyline, and music. Up next, Bhatt is all set to star with Vedang Raina in Jigra.

Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, is preparing for its cinematic debut on September 27th.

Advertisement

In addition, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The cast and crew used their social media platforms earlier this year to officially announce the film

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed details about the premise of the movie. A source close to the development mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been fascinated with the idea of creating a pure love story that could endure through time, and this particular project fit perfectly within that vision. The source further elaborated that it was a timeless love story featuring three main characters portrayed by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.

The source also added that it was an original love story set against the backdrop of war, serving as a tribute by SLB to the 1964 classic Sangam, directed by Raj Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal. The actor is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana. The movie features an ensemble star cast including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol, among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jigra: Vedang Raina says The Archies felt like ‘warm-up’; reveals doing ‘homework’ before shoot with Alia Bhatt